Giants’ Latest Spring Training Cuts Tell Us Plenty About Upcoming Season

The San Francisco Giants made more spring training roster moves on Thursday, but most of those players were not sent back to minor league camp based on their performance. They were sent back because it's clear that, for now, they're not options for the Major League roster. That doesn't mean Giants fans won't see at least two of them, if not three, by the end of the 2026 season.

San Francisco reassigned right-handed pitchers Will Bednar and Trent Harris, catcher Diego Cartaya and outfielder Bo Davidson, per multiple outlets. With less than two weeks remaining before opening day, the Giants had to open playing time for more veterans.

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These are typical moves for a Major League team this close to the start of the regular season. But players like Bednar, Harris and Davidson made good impressions in Scottsdale and could make their Major League debuts sometime in 2026.

Three Giants with MLB Aspirations

San Francisco Giants outfielder Bo Davidson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bednar is a pitcher San Francisco has been waiting on for some time. The Giants selected him in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Mississippi State, with the hope that he would develop into a frontline starter. That hasn't materialized and last season the Giants opted to convert him into a reliever. The experiment took hold and carried over into his performance in spring training.

In four games he went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA. He struck out three and walked four in 4.1 innings. He gave up two hits and one run. The walking orders are clear — trim the walk rate. He has a live arm and as a right-handed reliever he could help San Francisco sometime this season. It’s all about improvement at Triple-A Sacramento, where last year he was 2-3 with a 5.68 ERA in 38 games but struck out 84 hitters in 52.1 innings. He still has that live arm.

Harris will keep getting attention from San Francisco due to his makeup and MLB bloodlines. His father was former MLB pitcher Greg Harris. His spring training line showed he’s not ready right now.

But the minor league performance last season for the undrafted free agent out of Division II UNC Pembroke was intriguing. He got to Sacramento by season’s end and was 4-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 43 games, with eight holds, two saves and 65 strikeouts in 57 innings. If Harris trims the ERA and keeps the high strikeout rate, he becomes a second-half option for San Francisco if it encounters injuries in the bullpen.

Davidson is the wild card. He is one of the Giants’ top prospects and like Harris was an undrafted free agent, as he signed with San Francisco out of Caldwell Tech Community College in North Carolina. He's been one of the buzziest players in spring training and finished with a slash of .214/.313/.214 with two RBI.

The only drawback is that Davidson has not played higher than Double-A Richmond. That is probably where he'll head to start the season, but if his minor league progress is any indication he could be at Sacramento by midseason and be a fringy option to join the Major League roster in September. Last season in the minors he slashed .281/.376/.468 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI.