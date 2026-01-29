Randy Winn Explains Buzz Surrounding Rising Giants Prospect Bo Davidson

Brett Eldridge has gotten most of the prospect attention for the San Francisco Giants. But someone will have to replace that buzz when Eldridge graduates from prospect rankings.

Enter Bo Davidson.

The Charlotte, N.C., native wasn’t drafted coming out of Caldwell Tech Community College in North Carolina in 2023. The Giants snapped him up as an undrafted free agent. In a 20-round draft, an undrafted player making it to the Majors is a long-shot.

Well, Davidson is shooting his shot. He’s a Top 100 prospect at several outlets, and The Athletic (subscription required) recently named him one of three Giants prospects that could make an impact in the Majors this year. Davidson has never played above Double-A Richmond.

Before that article, NBC Sports Bay Area spoke to Giants vice president of player development Randy Winn about several prospects, including Davidson. The buzz surrounding the 23-year-old outfield isn’t empty.

Randy Winn on Bo Davidson

The San Francisco Giants logo on the sleeve of a player's uniform during a game. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Winn, a former Giants player, has seen Davidson hit many times and has had conversations with him about his rise in the organization. That has given him a chance to see what makes the rising star special and why prospect analysts are so hot on Davidson entering this season.

"(He's) a left-handed hitter (and) the ball comes off his bat differently,” Winn said. “You hear about that maybe in golf if you're walking down the range or in baseball you're walking past the cage and you hear a sound — that's how the ball comes off Bo's bat. A center fielder, he didn't steal a ton of bases (but) hit leadoff and third this year and we're hoping that he can become a little bit more aggressive on the basepaths. That's something I talked to him about.”

Davidson has made his way through the system steadily since he arrived in the minor leagues. He stopped in the Arizona Complex League in 2023 for 16 games. He split time between the ACL and Class-A San Jose in 2024. He followed that last season with stops at High-A Eugene and Richmond.

He’s hit well at every stop, but he showed off more power than ever last season. He hit a career-best 18 home runs and 70 RBI as he slashed .281/.376/.468. With 42 games at Richmond last season, it’s possible Davidson could return to Richmond to start 2026. With a great spring, he could get to Triple-A Sacramento, which would position him for a call-up in the second half of the season.

Recommended Articles