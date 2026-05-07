Big Blade Tidwell is a power pitcher that could be pivotal in the Giants' future rotation

To say that Blake Tidwell is intimidating on the mound would be a massive understatement. The power pitcher certainly casts an imposing figure; he stands 6'3" and tips the scales at around 240 pounds. Add in a fastball in the high-90s, and the young fireballer can make a batter's knees buckle with the force he delivers the baseball.

Unfortunately for Tidwell, he hasn't had a chance to fully display his talents at the MLB level yet. Acquired from the New York Mets as part of the Tyler Rogers trade in mid-2025, he has made one appearance this season for San Francisco. In that outing, he captured his first (and so far, only) save of his big league career. However, many scouts believe his future lies in the Giants' starting rotation.

Blade Tidwell looked NASTY today during live batting practice 👀

pic.twitter.com/1ZHDf5Gdwc — Milb Central (@milb_central) February 16, 2026

Based on his Major League Baseball scouting analysis, Tidwell certainly could be one of the team's five-man group, but he must gain experience while proving himself. It could be a potential breakout season for the rising star, as he will get a lot of looks from the big club this Summer... especially if the Giants are buried in the standings by July.

What Tidwell brings to the table

Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell (29) during the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama State Hornets held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, June 3, 2022.Kns Ut Alabama State Baseball | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The book on the former Tennessee Volunteers standout is that he likely projects as a number 3 or 4 starter at the game's highest level. For the Giants, a team that has to think of retooling if not all-out rebuilding the roster, having a powerful innings eater would be a positive piece of the puzzle.

"Tidwell has a four-seam fastball that parks at 94-97 mph and peaks at 99 with carry, as well as a 93-95 mph two-seamer he uses to get groundouts," the MLB.com report states about the former Mets' second-round pick. "His best offering is a sweeping low-80s slider that is hard for hitters to lay off or make contact against, and he also has a tighter upper-80s cutter/slider. He tends to fall in love with his sliders, which negatively affects his ability to command his heaters."

"Though Tidwell's low-80s changeup can miss some bats with its fade and sink, he struggles to locate the pitch and barely used it in the Majors," the analysis continued. "His physical 6-foot-4 frame allows him to maintain his stuff deep into starts and helps create extension. He has the stuff to become a mid-rotation starter but will need to provide more consistent strikes and refine his command to get there."