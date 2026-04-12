Giants Manager Tony Vitello assesses the team's bullpen strategy going forward

The San Francisco Giants have hit a few potholes early in their journey through the 2026 baseball season, but there's still a long road ahead. First-year manager Tony Vitello, charged with navigating the team in a better direction, has admittedly had some growing pains in his initial stint at the head of the bench.

Playing in one of the toughest divisions in baseball and seemingly always two steps behind the Dodgers (like the rest of baseball), the Boys from the Bay Area have a lot of talent. However, there's one element of their game that needs to be shored up immediately: relief pitching.

In 2025, it was a backbone, producing a top five ERA in Major League Baseball. But this season it's been more like a back breaker.

The 'Frisco relief corps has begun the year ranked 19th in MLB in bullpen ERA, and several blown, close games helped contribute to the club's sluggish 3-8 start. In essence, the Giants have been trying to dig themselves out of that hole ever since. Vitello recognizes the issue and says he is employing the math of sabermetrics less and trying to rely more on instinct.

“Then you’ve got this — well, you can’t see it, maybe I shouldn’t show it — you got all these boxes and data and I can show you guys what it says, and we’re definitely using it, but we’re not leaning on it," the rookie manager stated, according to a recent report from Andrew Vaggarly of the Athletic. "It’s not the only thing we use. "

"Sometimes it can be a tiebreaker. Sometimes it’s such a loud number that you do invest in the analytical side. And the rest is just who you think the best guy is down there.”

The Giants need a lot of improvements

Apr 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The bullpen isn't the only pressing issue facing Vitello and his squad, but it might be the quickest, 'easy fix'. With the lineup San Francisco has, they are bound to get hot at the plate at some point. That won't matter, though, if they can't hold a lead. And at some point, president of baseball operations Buster Posey and general manager Zack Minasian may look to add an arm or two.

That could only benefit the Giants (currently 6-10, last in the NL West), who will need a lot of things to fall in place if the team is going to even have a chance to be in contention at season's end.

Following a 6-2 loss in the rubber match of their weekend series with Baltimore on Sunday, the team will travel to Cincinnati to begin a three-game set against the Reds. After that, they embark for D.C. for three more on the road versus the Washington Nationals.