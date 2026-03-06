Giants Prospect Superstars Part of MLB Spring Breakout Game Roster Pool

The San Francisco Giants will break out the future stars as Major League Baseball released the player pool for the upcoming spring breakout games in March.

It's little surprise that the franchise's No. 1 prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, was selected as part of the player pool. He's in line for an opening day roster spot. But, before he likely heads to the Majors, he'll have the chance to share the field with three of the busiest prospects in the Giants’ system.

San Francisco prospects will face Cincinnati prospects on March 19 at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz., with first-pitch set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and pacific time.

Starting next year, the Spring Breakout is moving to a single-elimination tournament that will crown a Grapefruit League and a Cactus League champion. Those tournaments are expected to take four days during spring training, with the 2027 event set for March 19-22.

Giants MLB Spring Breakout Stars

While San Francisco has expectations for Eldridge right away, it's the opportunity to see him play alongside the potential future of the franchise that is intriguing. Each of San Francisco’s Top 5 prospects per MLB Pipeline are part of the roster pool. That includes infielders Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernández, Jhonny Level and 2025 first-round Draft pick Gavin Kilen.

Being part of the player pool does not mean those prospects will play. In fact, 29 of the Giants’ Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline are part of the pool.

But the idea of having Gonzalez, Hernández and Level on the field at the same time, even for just an inning or two, is tantalizing for Giants watchers. Level was one of San Francisco’s top international signings in 2024 out of Venezuela. In 2025, it was Gonzalez, who netted a signing bonus of nearly $3 million when he was inked out of the Dominican Republic. He was considered the best position player available.

Hernández was seen by many as this year’s top overall international prospect this year. The 17-year-old Venezuelan prospect is reportedly set to skip the traditional stop in the Dominican Summer League to being his career stateside. San Francisco signed him for nearly $5 million, the highest bonus handed out in January and most of the Giants’ international bonus pool allocation for the year.

Kilen was the Giants’ first-round pick (No. 13 overall) last year out of Tennessee. He’s one of several San Francisco players and prospects who played for new manager Tony Vitello when he was the head coach at Tennessee. Kilen is also a middle infielder.