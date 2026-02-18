Hayden Birdsong Projected to Start Spring Training Opener for Giants

The San Francisco Giants will face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in their spring training opener, and it sounds like they’ll start a former top prospect in the game.

Pitcher Hayden Birdsong, who finished last season in the minor leagues, will take the ball in the opener in Peoria, Ariz., which will also be the exhibition game debut for new manager Tony Vitello. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. pacific time.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin posted to X (formerly Twitter) that it “sounds like” Birdsong will be the starter.

The right-hander is trying to rebuild his reputation in the organization after a downturn in 2025 that saw him lose his spot in both the starting rotation and the 26-man roster by July. Known for striking out hitters at a high rate in the minor leagues, those numbers tailed off once he made his MLB debut in 2024.

Hayden Birdsong Fighting for Roster Spot

Birdsong came up with the Giants and emerged as a top prospect. But last season saw him move into a swing-starter role and struggle for the first time in his professional career. He went 4-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 21 games, with 10 starts. He struck out 68 in 65.2 innings and walked 37. Batters hit .242 against him.

He only spent part of the season with the Giants. He was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on July 22 and remained there for the rest of the season. His struggles continued. He went 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 starts, as he struck out 47 in 39 innings and walked 30. Batters hit .264 against him.

Birdsong was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Eastern Illinois University. He made a quick stop in the minor leagues that year, as he went 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in seven games, all in relief. He struck out an eye-popping 23 hitters in 11.2 innings while he walked three.

The following season he pitched for Class-A San Jose, High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond as he went 2-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 28 games (25 starts). He struck out 149 hitters in 100 innings and walked 44 as batters hit .213 against him. That caught the organization’s attention as he was name a California League postseason All-Star and an MiLB.com organizational All-Star that season.

In 2024 he only pitched in 13 games in the minor leagues as he made his MLB debut. He went 5-2 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 combined starts for Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. He struck out 75 hitters in 57.1 innings, walked 26 and allowed batters to hit .196 against him. In the Majors he went 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 16 starts, as he struck out 88 in 72 innings, walked 43 and allowed batters to hit .216 against him.

Recommended Articles