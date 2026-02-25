Giants Coach Ron Washington Loves Rafael Devers’ Improvement at First Base

If one were to rank all-time infield coaches, Ron Washington would certainly be in the conversation for the Top 10.

Former Athletics slugger Eric Chavez has emotionally credited Washington for his development as a Gold Glove third baseman. While in Oakland, he turned Scott Hatteberg into a first baseman, a transition chronicled in both the book and the film “Moneyball.”

Washington is legendary for his infield drills and ability to connect with players. When the San Francisco Giants hired him this offseason to work for new manager Tony Vitello, one thing was clear — one of his biggest tasks would be to help develop first basemen Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge.

So far, he loves what he sees out of Devers.

Ron Washington on Rafael Devers

On Bryce Eldridge learning how to play 1B: "[Thursday] morning the weather was biting. He came in to work and he had his head up his butt ... Well, I called him out ... This morning he came out there and he was perfect."



Recently, Washington did an interview on KNBR Radio after a spring training workout and talked about both of San Francisco's first basemen. When it comes to Devers, he praised not only the veteran's work ethic but also his mindset as he prepares for the upcoming season.

“Right now, Raffy is happy, so if Rafael Devers is happy, we’re in good shape,” Washington said. “The transition is going extremely well and right now he's improving. He's working hard every day, he's diligent in how he's going about it. He's asking questions. Raffy looks happy and if we got Raffy happy, watch out between those white lines.”

Devers made headlines last year when he refused to move to first base after the Boston Red Sox suffered an injury to starting first baseman Triston Casas. Devers had already switched positions once to accommodate Alex Bregman and was reluctant to do it again. In June, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey took advantage of that disconnect and swung a deal to bring Devers to San Francisco.

He played a handful of games at the position last season for the Giants and in the offseason general manager Zack Minasian said that he believed Devers had the makings of an above average first baseman. The plan is for Devers and Eldridge to share time at first base and designated hitter to get both sluggers in the order every day.

San Francisco has a lot on the line with Devers, who is under contract through 2033. He’s coming off another productive season offensively, as he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI with the Giants. For the season he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. He’s seen as the franchise’s primary run producer for the next several years.