Giants Set to Hire Jeff Meccage as Tony Vitello Lands His First Pitching Coach

The San Francisco Giants appear to have their next pitching coach, with Jeff Meccage set to join Tony Vitello’s inaugural staff in San Francisco, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Meccage, 45, spent 2025 as the pitching coach for the Nashville Sounds, Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate, after four seasons as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bullpen coach from 2020–24.

Last season, the Sounds posted a 3.91 ERA -- the third-lowest mark in Triple-A -- and led the 20-team International League with 16 shutouts. The staff also featured top Brewers prospect and 2025 All-Star rookie Jacob Misiorowski for 13 games.

Meccage joined the Pirates’ organization in 2011, rising to minor league pitching coordinator by 2017, and spent his final seasons there working with 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.

The pitching coach role under Vitello has drawn significant intrigue after the Giants moved on from J.P. Martinez, who is now with the Atlanta Braves. Under Martinez, San Francisco finished 10th in staff ERA and fourth in bullpen ERA in 2025.

Meccage will now oversee a group anchored by All-Star Logan Webb, with Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp also locked into rotation spots. The rest of the starting staff remains unsettled, with in-house options such as Carson Whisenhunt, Blade Tidwell, Trevor McDonald, and Hayden Birdsong expected to compete, along with the possibility of outside additions.

The bullpen will also require attention, as the Giants are expected to seek multiple reinforcements in that area next season.

Meccage’s hiring is another key step in shaping Vitello’s first staff in San Francisco. The Giants have already added Toronto Blue Jays assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense to replace Pat Burrell, and former Padres manager Jayce Tingler has joined the organization in an as-yet-undefined role. Catching coach Alex Burg is also set to return to the staff, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

Meccage’s addition continues the buildout of Vitello’s first staff, an important move for a Giants team whose success will hinge heavily on its pitching.