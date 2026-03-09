Who the Giants Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

The San Francisco Giants are one of the best teams in the Cactus League, which doesn’t mean much in the regular season. But it does mean the team is playing well at a time when the emphasis is more on gearing up than winning ball games.

That comes on opening day, when the Giants host the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 25. It’s not only opening day for both teams. It’s opening day for Major League Baseball. The spotlight will shine on the Giants and new manager Tony Vitelllo.

Some of his decisions are going to be hard. These won’t. These are the players that San Francisco knows will be on the roster come March 25.

Pitchers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Starters: Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle, Landen Roupp

Relievers: Ryan Walker, Spencer Bivens, Tristan Beck, José Buttó

The rotation is virtually set, barring injury. Webb should start opening day, followed by Ray and either Mahle and Houser or the other way around. Roupp was the only vulnerable member of the rotation entering spring training, but he’s been excellent thus far. He’s given up two hits and one run in six innings. He’s fended off potential challenges from several players, including Carson Whisenhunt.

San Francisco needs help in the bullpen, which is why it seems clear that only four relievers should feel assured of jobs. Walker has talked openly about being the closer on opening day and thus far he’s done nothing to hurt his chances. He’ll make the team whether he’s the closer or not. Bivens and Beck are two of the few relievers that have closing experience from last season. Buttó has had a fine camp and was with the Giants at the end of the regular season in 2025.

That leaves four spots on the pitching staff. San Francisco could go many directions here, but the Giants need a couple of long relievers for the early weeks of the season and could use another set-up man.

Position Players

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Catcher: Patrick Bailey

Infielders: Rafael Devers (1B), Luis Arráez (2B), Willy Adames (SS), Matt Chapman (3B)

Outfielders: Jung Hoo Lee (RF), Harrison Bader (CF), Heliot Ramos (LF)

DH: Bryce Eldridge

Utility: Casey Schmitt

This is the Giants’ opening day lineup, assuming they avoid injury and the matchups work in their favor. San Francisco has been gearing up Eldridge to be on the opening day roster and he’s batted well enough to break camp with the team. Schmitt is batting great in spring training, can play multiple positions and feels like the right player to be the utility man for the infield.

That leaves three spots — backup catcher and two additional utility players one of which would lean toward the outfield. Luis Matos and Will Brennan have been sharp in the outfield while Christian Koss has had a solid camp. But none are guaranteed jobs right now.