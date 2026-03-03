Giants' Logan Webb to Lead Team USA Starting Rotation in WBC Pool Play

Logan Webb will have the honor of starting the first game for Team USA in pool play of the World Baseball Classic, manager Mark DeRosa announced.

The participating players reported to camp on Monday to go through their first workouts and DeRosa set the rotation for pool play, which includes four games.

Webb will get the ball when the U.S. plays Brazil on Friday at Houston’s Daikin Park. The following day, the U.S plays Great Britain and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal will take the start. He has won the last two American League Cy Young awards. The third game will be started by Pittsburgh Paul Skenes, the reigning NL Cy Young winner. He’ll face Mexico on March 9.

New York Mets star Nolan MacLean will start the final game in pool play action, which is against Italy on March 10. He was absent from camp due to an illness.

Logan Webb at WBC

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Webb is expected to start two games for Team USA. For him to get a second start, the U.S. would have to be one of the top two teams in pool play, which would allow them to advance to elimination play. One of the starters, Skubal, has already said that he will return to Tigers camp after his start.

The remainder of the pitching staff for Team USA includes David Bednar, Matthew Boyd, Garrett Cleavinger, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Brad Keller, Clayton Kershaw, Mason Miller, Gabe Speier, Michael Wacha and Garrett Whitlock.

Webb had hoped to play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic but pulled out as he wanted to spend more time with the Giants in spring training. That U.S. team reached the championship game and lost to Japan.

The Giants got two starts out of Webb in spring training, the last of which was on Sunday. He went three innings and reached 38 pitches. He allowed two hits, one run and no walks as he struck out three hitters.

Unlike San Francisco, Webb won’t have to be the workhorse of Team USA’s staff. Team USA’s most used starters in the 2023 WBC threw in two games and less than 10 innings. That should keep him fresh — and on time to join the Giants in spring training after the WBC concludes.

While Webb is gone, the Giants will continue to work through their rotation in spring training, which includes Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle. The fifth starter is likely to be Landen Roupp, but he’ll have to hold off other in-house options to keep the job going into opening day on March 25 against the Yankees.