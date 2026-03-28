Giants Set Two Franchise Records in Second Straight Loss to Yankees

Friday’s second game against the New York Yankees was an opportunity for a fresh start for the San Francisco Giants. It turned out to be more of the same.

The Giants (0-2) lost the game, 3-0, as the Yankees (2-0) remained undefeated. The Giants get one more crack at the Yankees on Saturday. Perhaps they’ll finally score a run.

After the game, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic reported that San Francisco set two new franchise records in the process.

The Giants’ New Team Records

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Borucki. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

First, San Francisco finished Friday’s game with just one hit. Left fielder Heliot Ramos got San Francisco’s only hit for the game. Yankees pitching, led by starter Cam Schlittler, struck out 13 Giants and only gave up two walks.

San Francisco had three hits in the opener on Wednesday. With four combined his in the first two games, the Giants have the fewest hits in their first two games of a season in franchise history.

Second, the Giants followed up being shut out, 7-0, on Wednesday with another shutout against New York. It’s the first time the Giants have been shut out in their first two games of any season. That dates back to the franchise’s founding in 1883 when it was in New York. Back then, the franchise wasn’t even called the Giants. It didn’t adopt that name until 1885.

According to the Associated Press, it's also an MLB record.

Giants are first team ever to score 0 runs and have 5 or fewer hits combined in first 2 games of a season. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 27, 2026

As a contrast to last year, the Giants scored eight runs in their first two games of the season against the Cincinnati Reds, leading to a 1-1 start to a 2025 that ended with an 81-81 record. It led to a managerial change as president of baseball operations Buster Posey let Bob Melvin go and hired Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello.

San Francisco did get five solid innings from left-hander Robbie Ray, who gave up two runs in the sixth which was part of a three-run inning for the Yankees, which included home runs from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Saturday’s series finale will see the Giants debut of right-hander Tyler Mahle, who signed with San Francisco in the offseason. He had an exceptional spring training and will go up against Yankees pitcher Will Warren in the final game between the two teams until next season when they meet at Yankee Stadium.

San Francisco will get a rare Sunday off day before the Giants face the San Diego Padres in a three-game series that starts on Monday.