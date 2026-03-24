Projecting the San Francisco Giants Opening Day Starting Lineup

On Wednesday, the regular season begins and the San Francisco Giants have the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

The Giants will host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in the first game of the 2026 regular season. It will be opening night for Major League Baseball. The game will be broadcast on Netflix, the streamer’s first game. Barry Bonds will be part of the broadcast desk. The first pitch of the season will come out of the right hand of Giants starter Logan Webb.

The build-up is over. Now the Giants must prove they’re up to the task of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

After Webb’s work is done in the first inning, he’ll hand things off to the batting order, one president of baseball operations Buster Posey hopes is more potent than a year ago. It will everyone’s first look at how San Francisco wants to configure its lineup.

The trick is that the Yankees starter is left-hander Max Fried. He’s one of baseball’s best pitchers. Will that influence the lineup that manager Tony Vitello uses on opening night?

What the Opening Day Lineup Could Look Like

Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Based on the pitching matchup and based on other factors gleaned during spring training, here is a prediction of the Giants’ opening day starting lineup and batting order for Wednesday:

2B Luis Arráez (L)

SS Willy Adames

1B Rafael Devers (L)

3B Matt Chapman

LF Heliot Ramos

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

CF Harrison Bader

C Patrick Bailey (S)

DH Casey Schmitt

One of the big questions is how the Giants want to protect Devers? Vitello needs to craft a lineup that won’t allow Fried to pitch around what should be his best hitter. Putting Adames, who hit 30 home runs last year in front of him is a good start. So is putting Chapman behind him, a player capable of hitting 30 home runs. Devers could bat in the cleanup spot. But would there be enough protection behind him in that case?

Arráez will probably hit leadoff on Wednesday but he’s likely to hit in different places in the order, per Vitello. The Giants are toying with ways to use his contact and on-base to help move runners in the middle of the order instead of just being a true table-setter. His play in the World Baseball Classic was eye-opening.

Ramos gives Chapman good protection, especially in a right-on-left matchup. Lee could hit higher because he has good splits against left-handed pitching but his on base is below. 300. Based on that he should hit lower against left-handers. Even with the lefty-on-lefty matchup, Lee had better numbers last season against left-handers than Bader, Bailey or Schmitt.

San Francisco hasn’t set its opening day roster yet, so it’s possible Schmitt slides out for another player, but the options with experience against left-handers aren’t much better. There is also a question around Bader’s tight hamstring. He hasn’t been ruled out. If he plays, he’ll bat low in the order. If he doesn’t, Lee probably moves to center field and Luis Matos or Jerar Encarnacion takes over in right field.