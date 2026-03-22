Projecting San Francisco Giants’ Opening Day 26-Man Roster Against Yankees

The San Francisco Giants are in Sacramento on Sunday, followed by two exhibition games at Oracle Park on Monday and Tuesday against Gigantes.

Then, it’s opening day. The pomp. The circumstance. The New York Yankees. Barry Bonds on Netflix. It’s the only game on the schedule. And it’s new manager Tony Vitlello’s proper Major League debut.

The Giants have a little more work to do to set their opening day roster. With a few days left until opening day, here’s a final projection of what the 26-man roster could look like.

Pitchers (13)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Starters (5): Logan Webb, Robbie Ray (L), Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle, Landen Roupp

This is the sort of spring teams like the Giants want from starting pitching — no drama. Webb was named the opening day starter earlier this week, though that’s been a near-certainty for weeks. Ray should follow him. Houser and Mahle have pitched well. If Roupp was vulnerable to pitchers like Carson Seymour and Carson Whisenhunt, he’s handled the challenge with aplomb and gets the final spot.

The order of the rotation has not been set, but that’s the likely order as the Giants head home.

Relievers (8): Ryan Walker, Spencer Bivens, Tristan Beck, José Buttó, Matt Buttó (L), Ryan Borucki (L), JT Brubaker, Carson Seymour.

Walker will get first crack at closing games. Bivens, Beck and Buttó will set him up from the right side, while Gage will do so from the left side.

The Giants signed Borucki to an MLB deal on Saturday. That likely means they’re not confident that Erik Miller has had enough time to build up for opening day as he recovers from his arm injury. If that’s the case, he’ll start the season on the injured list. Brubaker and Seymour have been solid in camp and figure to be the long-relief options early in the season, especially coming in behind Houser, Mahle and Roupp. Webb and Ray tend to go deep into games.

Position Players (13)

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Catcher: Patrick Bailey (S), Daniel Susac

Infielders: 1B Rafael Devers (S), 2B Luis Arráez (L), SS Willy Adames, 3B Matt Chapman

Outfielders: RF Jung Hoo Lee (L), CF Harrison Bader, LF Heliot Ramos

Bench: Casey Schmitt, Will Brennan, Jerar Encarnacion, Luis Matos

The everyday lineup is essentially set. Susac gets the back-up job as he was a Rule 5 pick, and the Giants must roster him or potentially lose him. He’s played well enough to get one game per week behind Bailey.

The bench is intriguing. After optioning Bryce Eldridge, that took him off the table as a DH. So the Giants need a player that can back up Devers at first base in the short-term. Schmitt — who can play all four infield positions — and Encarnacion can do that. Because of that, the Giants will probably option Christian Koss to start the season, though they love his speed on the bases.

Brennan and Matos have done enough to earn opening day jobs. Between the pair and Encarnacion, the Giants will have more than enough back-up in the outfield.

If the Giants want to keep an extra infielder, Koss gets the call over Matos.