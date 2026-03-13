Giants Star Logan Webb Draws Latest Team USA WBC Starting Assignment

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb committed to pitching in two games in the World Baseball Classic. That second start is locked in.

Team USA announced that Webb will take the ball as the starter for its quarterfinal game on Friday against Team Canada in Houston. The start will end Webb's commitment to the team for the WBC, though it remains to be seen if he'll remain with the team for the rest of the tournament or return to Giants camp after his start.

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Team USA is one of seven teams trying to upend defending champion Team Japan for the title. Japan beat Team USA in the championship game in 2023.

Logan Webb’s Team USA Stats

Team USA starter for the WBC Quarterfinals: Logan Webb 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oYvYdoxjhi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 13, 2026

In his first WBC start against Team Brazil, Webb went four innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and no walks against six strikeouts. He did give up one notable home run, as the youngest son of legendary slugger Manny Ramirez slammed a home run off Webb in the first inning.

Lucas Ramirez homered off two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom whe Team Brazil played the Texas Rangers in a spring training exhibition game. The younger Ramirez is in the Los Angeles Angels organization and spent last season with the Angels in the Arizona Complex League and at High-A Tri-City and slashed .266/.356/.417 with three home runs and 30 RBI.

If the United States beats Canada, it will advance to the semifinals on Sunday against the winner of the Korea-Dominican Republic quarterfinal, which is set to be played on Friday in Miami. That semifinal contest is set for Miami’s loanDepot park at 8 p.m. eastern.

Webb is used to being a workhorse. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.

While he's been absent from spring training, the giants have plowed ahead in forming the rest of the rotation behind web. Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle, Adrian Houser and Landen Roupp are poised to be the remaining starters in the rotation when the season begins on March 25 as the Giants are preparing to host the New York Yankees in a game that will be broadcast on Netflix, the streaming service’s first game in a three-year contract with Major League Baseball.