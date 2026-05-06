Padres dominate in 10-5 victory over Logan Webb and the sputtering Giants

After winning the first game of their home series with the San Diego Padres on Monday, the Giants were looking to keep that momentum going. Instead, they ran right into a brick wall, as The Fathers rocked righthander Logan Webb en route to beating San Francisco, 10-5. And they struck rather quickly in doing so.

San Diego jumped all over the San Fran starter Logan Webb, who took the loss. He's now 2-4 on the year, after allowing six earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks against the Padres. The eight-year veteran threw just 62 pitches before being removed from the game after four tumultuous innings.

“You’re only as good as your last outing; last outing was pretty damn good,” Giants first-year manager Tony Vitello said. “I would think tonight he wasn’t at his best physically, so it would’ve been tough to be at his best physically. But I do know [Webb is] a guy who, again, has an awfully high standard of what he wants the team to achieve and what he wants to achieve.

"He's battled a little discomfort there in his lower half... just some knee discomfort."



Tony Vitello on how Logan Webb's injury might have contributed to his 4 IP, 6 ER outing tonight. pic.twitter.com/w51issRGZ1 — KNBR (@KNBR) May 6, 2026

"I've seen a guy that's put extra pressure on himself to perform really well... when it doesn't go well on a couple of occasions, he doesn't just drive home at night and say 'that's okay, I'm gonna go to bed and go to work the next day.' He's pissed."

Giants back to their losing ways

Despite the five-run loss, there were still some bright spots for the Giants (14-22). Casey Schmitt, who seems on his way to a breakout season, continued to stay hot, hitting his sixth home run of the season. He currently leads the team with six home runs and 18 RBI.

Meanwhile, Jung Hoo Lee has been a clutch performer after originally getting off to a slow start. The rightfielder went one for four with an RBI to keep his momentum going. The Giants' #1 prospect, Bryce Eldridge, got his first big league hit of the year, and his fellow call-up, Jesus Rodriguez, hit a two-run bomb to round out the scoring for San Francisco.

So, there was at least a little taste of sugar to go with the sting of the loss. But sweetness doesn't count in the standings - only wins and losses.

Still hoping to take two-out-of-three in the series, the Giants will send Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.12 ERA) to the mound against the Padres’ Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.88 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. First pitch at Oracle Park is scheduled for 12:45 PM Pacific Time.