Logan Webb Starts as Giants Set Lineup for Padres Spring Training Showdown

The San Francisco Giants enter Sunday’s spring training game against the San Diego Padres with the best winning percentage in the Cactus League.

The Giants (6-2) have a slightly better winning percentage than the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, both of which are 6-3. San Francisco defeated the Athletics, 8-2, in a showdown in Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday. The Giants are without a couple of starters for the next few days due to minor injuries and Jung Hoo Lee is at the World Baseball Classic.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/12:05 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: KNBR (Radio), SFG Livestream

Records: Giants: 6-2; Padres: 4-5

Giants Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb: 1-0, 0.00 ERA

Webb is making his final appearance with the Giants before he heads to the World Baseball Classic to pitch for Team USA. In his spring training debut, he gave up no hits and no walks in two innings. He struck out four and threw 26 pitches.

Giants Batting Order

Willy Adames - SS

Bryce Eldridge - 1B

Casey Schmitt - 2B

Patrick Bailey - C

Matt Chapman - 3B

Grant McCray - RF

Jared Oliva – CF

Tyler Fitzgerald - LF

Jerar Encarnacion – DH

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

INF Rafael Devers: He was scratched from Friday’s game with a tight hamstring. He will miss a few days.

OF Harrison Bader: He left Friday’s game with a right thumb contusion. He will miss a few days.

RHP Joel Peguero: He should be close to a return to game action, as early as this week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3

Feb 27 San Francisco 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Feb 28 San Francisco 8, Athletics 2

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream