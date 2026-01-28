Three Needs Giants Must Address Before Starting Spring Training in Arizona

The signing of Harrison Bader certainly helps the San Francisco Giants’ outfield defense. It could be end up being their best signing of the offseason.

But president of baseball operations Buster Posey and his team shouldn’t stand pat. There are too many good free agents left on the market to believe that what the Giants have is enough. Injuries happen. Underperformance happens. This is the time to prepare for the inevitable.

From here, San Francisco has three things it must do before starting spring training next month in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sign Another Catcher

Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Patrick Bailey has missed time each of the last two years due to injury. It’s inevitable that he will need some time. Right now, the Giants have two other catchers on the 40-man roster — Jesus Rodriguez and Daniel Susac. Both have put up quality batting numbers in the minor leagues. But that’s also the issue — neither has played a Major League game. That’s a dangerous game to play with a catcher like Bailey.

Rodriguez is in line to be the back-up. If his bat translates to the Majors, then that will be a significant boost. But, what if neither is ready? The time is now for the Giants to snag one of the solid back-ups available, including Christian Vázquez, Elias Díaz, Reese McGuire, Gary Sánchez or Jonah Heim. Any of them would be a good complement to Bailey and give the Giants coverage with experience. Plus, some of them could be had on a minor league dean that won’t disrupt the 40-man roster.

Pick a Plan at Second Base

San Francisco Giants infielder Tyler Fitzgerald. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Giants have reportedly shown interest in St. Louis’s Brendan Donovan and Arizona’s Ketel Marte. But neither bit. Now Marte is off the market and Donovan’s price is seen as high in a trade. If San Francisco wants a change at second base, it’s done a horrible job of executing it.

The Giants have internal options. Perhaps Casey Schmitt is healthy from his wrist surgery and seizes the job. Maybe Christian Koss gets more time and shows an affinity for being an everyday player. Or, Tyler Fitzgerald finally fulfills the promise that he showed as a rookie.

But if San Francisco wants another option it needs to stop flirting and do it. There are solid free agent options out there, including Jose Iglesias, Dylan Moore, Ramón Urías and Luis Rengifo. All had a 1.5 bWAR or better last year and could be had cheap on a one-year deal.

Add One More Starter

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

San Francisco shouldn’t feel content with signing Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle. Both are back-of-the-rotation guys and Mahle has had injury issues. If they meet expectations, they’ll eat innings and win anywhere from eight to 10 games. Landen Roupp is slotted as the No. 5 starter. But San Francisco can do better.

There are plenty of options, and that’s without trying to sign Framber Valdez, who is the top remaining pitcher on the market. Nick Martinez, Chris Bassitt and Zack Littell are all out there and would be good fits for the Giants. Justin Verlander is still out there. So is Max Scherzer, a close, personal friend of manager Tony Vitello.

This isn’t the time for the Giants to be content at catcher, second base and starting pitcher, especially given what is available on the market. The time is now to pounce before pitchers and catchers report.

