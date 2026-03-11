Netflix Hypes Giants-Yankees Opening Night Broadcast with New Trailer

The San Francisco Giants will open the 2026 Major League Baseball season at home against the New York Yankees on March 25 and it will be a historic night from a TV perspective.

Netflix will make its Major League Baseball debut as a television partner and the inaugural broadcast for the streaming service is coming together behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, it dropped its first extended trailer promoting the game on social media.

San Francisco Giants on Netflix

It all starts with the first pitch of the season.



Watch New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB #OpeningNight. LIVE on Netflix — March 25 at 8PM ET | 5PM PT. pic.twitter.com/AhzGDIWAww — Netflix (@netflix) March 11, 2026

The trailer features highlights and historic moments from both the Giants and the Yankees, who were one time New York City rivals before the Giants moved to the west coast.

Netflix also recently announced that it was placing 73 branded red kayaks in McCovey Cove, behind the right field seats at Oracle Park, as part of the event to commemorate the 73 home runs Barry Bonds hit in 2001. As reported by The San Francisco Standard’s John Shea (subscription required), fans can use the kayaks to paddle around the cove during the game.

The Giants remain in Scottsdale, Ariz., working on fine-tuning their roster for the regular season opener. The contest with the Yankees will be the first game in the Majors in 2026, followed by an off day and a continuation of the series on Friday.

The contest is a big deal for the streamer, which starts its three-year deal with MLB with the game. Netflix will also broadcast the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby and the “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will pit the Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins.

Most of the talent for the game has been announced. Elle Duncan, who was lured from ESPN to anchor the streamer’s growing portfolio of games, will serve as host. Matt Vasgersian, who has worked MLB play-by-play for years and has a studio role at MLB Network, will call the game. In the booth will be former Giants fan favorite Hunter Pence and Yankees Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. Another MLB Network talent, Lauren Shehadi, will serve as the game’s reporter.

At the pre-game and post-game desk with Duncan will be former Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo. Bert Kreischer, a comedian, is listed as a contributor.

Netflix has teased one more “special guest” for the game. Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic (subscription required), the streaming service wants Barry Bonds to work the broadcast from a Giants perspective. It would be a huge get for the streamer as Bonds does little to no TV work. Marchan did report that Netflix wanted Sabathia and the streamer landed him.

In his 22-year career, Bonds he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 734.