Giants Land Top International Prospect Luis Hernandez as Signing Period Begins

The San Francisco Giants only have $5.4 million in international bonus money to spend. They’re pushing their chips to the table.

The Giants have reportedly signed 17-year-old Venezuelan shortstop Luis Hernandez, considered by many to be the No. 1 international prospect this cycle. Francys Romero reported the agreement. San Francisco reportedly spent $5 million on Hernandez. The Giants have not officially announced the agreement.

That won’t leave the Giants much to sign any other prospects, unless they trade for another team’s share of international bonus money. San Francisco can sign international prospects through Dec. 15.

About Luis Hernandez

MLB Pipeline has Hernandez ranked as its top international prospect. From San Juan de los Morros, he’s been tutored by former Major League star Carlos Guillen, who had more than 1,300 hits in his 14-year career. He trains players in Venezuela as part of MLB’s trainer partnership program.

Per scouts, he’s one of the most heralded young prospects in the past few years and posted impressive numbers as a 15-year-old in the Venezuelan Major League. He batted .346 in 104 at-bats, and he faced off against older pitchers. Pipeline grades him out at 65 on the 20-to-80 scouting scale, with his highest grades for hitting (65), along with 60 each for power, run and field. His scouting report reveals evaluators that believe he could be an above-average power hitter at the Major League level.

“There’s legitimate 30-30 upside -- all while holding down a premium defensive position -- if everything comes together,” per MLB Pipeline.

Hernandez is likely heading to the Dominican Summer League, which is where most international signees head their first season as professionals. Depending upon how quickly he progresses, he could appear in the Arizona Complex League later this season.

He’s not the first shortstop the Giants have made a big bet on internationally.

Last January the Giants spent nearly $3 million on shortstop Josuar Gonzalez, who was also considered the best player at the position. He is San Francisco’s No. 2 prospect and No. 82 overall prospect.

He had an impressive slash in the DSL — .288/.404/.455 — with four home runs and 24 RBI. With 10 doubles and five triples, he finished with 19 extra-base hits, scored 52 runs and stole 33 bases. Perhaps most impressive for an 18-year-old was that he walked (37) more than he struck out (36) in 191 at-bats. He will likely take his bow stateside this summer in the ACL with the Giants, with the potential for a promotion to Class-A San Jose if he progresses.

