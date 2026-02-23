Giants Turn Wild Triple Play on Cubs in Spring Training Home Opener

Turning a triple play is hard enough in Major League baseball. Getting one in spring training almost feels impossible.

But the San Francisco Giants pulled it off on Sunday at Scottsdale Stadium against the Chicago Cubs, and it’s one of the stranger triple plays one will see.

It happened in the first inning just as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray was settling in. But he wasn’t getting anyone out. He gave up a leadoff walk to Matt Shaw. He stole second base and then new Chicago slugger Alex Bregman drew a walk. With runners at first and second Seiya Suzuki stepped up and set off the series of events that would lead to the triple play and end the inning.

Giants Turn Triple Play Against Cubs

🚨 SPRING TRAINING TRIPLE PLAY pic.twitter.com/7TkZFL2Ppw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 22, 2026

It started with Suzuki hitting a single to Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee. It should have been a single to load the bases. It was a blooper and San Francisco second baseman Luis Arraez fielded it, turned around and threw it toward home plate, thinking that Shaw might be rounding third to try and score.

First baseman Rafael Devers cut off the throw. Turns out Shaw was sticking to third base. Bregman had rounded second and was already two-thirds of the way to third base when Suzuki tried to take second base. Devers threw the ball to shortstop Willy Adames, who was covering the bag. He tagged Suzuki for the first out.

The Cubs now had a problem. Since Shaw decided to stay at third and Bregman decided to take third, both were stuck. And, with Adames holding the baseball, there was little to stop Adames from jogging over to third base and tagging them both out, since they can’t occupy the same base.

With that, the inning ended and all Ray could do was walk off the field and chuckle at his good luck.

San Francisco took an early 3-0 lead in the game on an RBI single by Will Brennan in the second inning and RBI groundouts by Adames and Devers in the fifth inning.

