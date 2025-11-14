Jayce Tingler Says Giants Aren’t ‘Rebuild’ as They Pursue Dodgers

New San Francisco Giants coach Jayce Tingler doesn’t sound intimidated by being in the same division with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After all, he’s used to it.

Tingler was the manager of the San Diego Padres from 2020-21, where he went 116-106 and helmed the Padres to a 2020 playoff berth. After the Padres fired him he landed with the Minnesota Twins a coach until the Giants lured him away to work for manager Tony Vitello.

There is a connection there. Tingler was born in Smithville, Mo., while Vitello grew in St. Louis. Both also played college baseball at Missouri at the same time. It’s a similar connection with new hitting coach Hunter Mense, who was a player at Mizzou when Vitello was a coach.

Tingler’s experience in the NL West should help Vitello as he makes the transition from college head coach to Major League manager.

Jayce Tingler on the Los Angeles Dodgers

Jayce Tingler says the Giants are approaching the Dodgers with respect, but also a lot of confidence.



"We're coming into a situation where this isn't a rebuild." pic.twitter.com/0Fgoh9gq3N — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 13, 2025

The Dodgers just won their second straight World Series title and their third in the past six seasons, making Los Angeles as close to a dynasty as the game has right now. From Tinger’s perspective, the Dodgers should be seen as the standard. But he believes San Francisco has the players to make their arch-rival’s chase for a third straight title difficult.

“I think we're going to step in with a lot of confidence,” Tingler said to Foul Territory. “Obviously we've got a ton of respect for the Dodgers and what they've done over time but certainly in the past two years and they're the defending champs. But you know we're coming into a situation where this isn't a rebuild. Like we got real guys, its [Willy] Adames and [Rafael] Devers, and you’re firing out Logan [Webb] and Robbie Ray. We feel really good. We know we’ve got a ton of work to do, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”

The Giants have hired Tingler to be a coach but haven’t specified a title. He served as the bench coach for the Twins and stepped in as an interim manager for four games in 2022. He’s likely to serve in a similar role, though the Giants have not released their entire coaching staff for 2026. But he’ll be there to support what will be one of the most-watched managerial hires in recent memory.

Vitello worked his way through the college baseball ranks to become the head coach at the University of Tennessee. While he doesn’t have any experience in professional baseball as a player, coach or manager, he rebuilt the Volunteers into a national power.

His work reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

