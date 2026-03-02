Logan Webb Sharp in Final Giants Start Before Heading to World Baseball Classic

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb is thoroughly looking forward to his time in the World Baseball Classic. He showed he’s ready for that challenge in his final spring training start with the Giants before he leaves to join Team USA.

Webb started against San Diego on Sunday at Scottsdale Stadium, as he went three innings and reached 38 pitches. He allowed two hits, one run and no walks as he struck out three hitters.

He gave up that run in the first inning. Webb hit Padres leadoff hitter Jase Bowen with a pitch. He stole second and then scored on a single to left field by Ty France. The only hit he gave up after that was a single to Luis Campusano.

The start keeps Webb on time for his play in the WBC. He’s expected to face Team Brazil on Friday.

Logan Webb’s Last Giants Start

Patrick Bailey's still out here stealing strikes 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6vbB4xs2G — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 1, 2026

Webb put emphasis on his change-up and sinker on Sunday, throwing the two pitches nearly 70% of the time. His change-up averaged 85.1 mph, which induced nine swings, four called strikes and three whiffs. The sinker averaged 91.8 mph and forced three swings and led to three called strikes, but no whiffs. Each pitch helped him punch out a hitter.

His cutter led to the other strikeout. He only threw it five times with an average velocity of 90.3 mph. It led to three swings, one whiff and one called strike.

Unlike San Francisco, Webb won’t have to be the workhorse of Team USA’s staff. He’s likely to only pitch in two games. Team USA’s most used starters in the 2023 WBC threw in two games and less than 10 innings. That should keep him fresh — and on time to join the Giants in spring training after the WBC concludes.

He’ll be a part of a constellation of stars on a pitching staff that includes David Bednar, Matthew Boyd, Garrett Cleavinger, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Brad Keller, Clayton Kershaw, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Gabe Speier, Michael Wacha and Garrett Whitlock.

Joe Ryan was replaced on Sunday by New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Ryan is injured and cannot play in the WBC.

While Webb is gone, the Giants will continue to work through their rotation in spring training, which includes Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle. The fifth starter is likely to be Landen Roupp, but he’ll have to hold off other in-house options to keep the job going into opening day on March 25 against the Yankees.