Matt Chapman Changed the Narrative Surrounding Giants in Spring Training

For all the chatter around the managerial change for the San Francisco Giants, some things stayed the same at spring training, and that’s a good thing.

Third baseman Matt Chapman was one of those steady pieces that came out of spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., having enhanced his reputation as one of the team’s stabilizing forces. He has the second-best slash of any player on the team — .405/.421/.838 with three home runs and nine RBI. Only Victor Bericoto had as many home runs as Chapman.

Chapman had a quiet camp. He did the normal interviews but never said anything controversial. He supported teammates and his new manager, Tony Vitello, alike. Perhaps he didn’t change the narrative around the Giants. Rather, he reinforced it — the Giants will succeed if its veterans embrace change.

Matt Chapman’s Leadership

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

When Matt Chapman returned to the Bay area before the 2024 season, it felt like a one-and-done kind of signing. He needed a place to land after a down year — by his standards. San Francisco needed a quality third baseman for at least a season. Chapman was comfortable with the area after playing five years in Oakland. It was a good fit but not seen as a long-term one.

That changed in September. Chapman had a bounce-back season offensively in a park that is tough on hitters. He slashed .247/.328/.463 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI. He stole a career high 15 bases. He won a fifth Gold Glove — first in the National League — and was 11th in NL MVP voting.

The fit made sense for both parties. Chapman signed a six-year, $151 million extension that kept him in San Francisco through the 2030 season. It was the final major move former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made before he was removed and replaced by Buster Posey.

Chapman was the first piece of the long-term puzzle for the Giants. One could argue him buying into San Francisco long-term helped the Giants sign shortstop Willy Adames to the biggest contract in team history and Posey’s first aggressive move. One could also argue it gave Posey the confidence to make the trade for first baseman Rafael Devers last June.

Chapman is a rock. And by being that rock for a team trying to mix veteran voices with new players, his ability to change the narrative back to stability is a great value to the organization.

Chapman is used to having success in the Bay Area. After a standout college career at Cal State Fullerton, he was the Athletics’ first-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He broke in during the 2017 season and stayed with the franchise for his first five seasons.

While with the Athletics he slashed .243/.330/.478 with 111 home runs and 278 RBI. He established himself as one of baseball’s best defensive third baseman. He walked away with three American League Gold Gloves and finished in the Top 7 of AL MVP voting twice. He was also named an All-Star in 2019.