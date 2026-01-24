Giants Organization Continues To Stock Up on Top 100 Prospects

For much of last year, the only Top 100 prospect the San Francisco Giants had was first baseman Bryce Eldridge.

San Francisco still has Eldridge even as teams have tried to pry him away via trade this offseason. The Giants plan to use him as a tandem with Rafael Devers at first base and designated hitter, with Devers naturally getting fewer days off than Eldridge.

But in a change this week, the San Francisco organization found itself with more than one Top 100 prospect, according to Baseball America (subscription required) and MLB Pipeline. In fact, one of the services gave the Giants four Top 100 prospects.

San Francisco Giants Top 100 Prospects

Eldridge was ranked by both sites — No. 18 by Baseball America and No. 25 by MLB Pipeline. He’s expected to be on San Francisco’s opening day roster and has already changed his uniform t No. 8. He only played in a handful of games and slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter. The 21-year-old from Vienna, Virginia, needs 135 at-bats to graduate from prospect rankings. Assuming he makes the team and doesn’t backslide, he’ll graduate in May.

The other prospect to appear on both lists was star shortstop prospect Josuar Gonzalez, who was No. 44 at MLB Pipeline and No. 30 at Baseball America. He was San Francisco’s prized international signing last January and slashed .288/.404/.455 with four home runs and 24 RBI. He’s so well-respected that the Giants were open to dealing him to the Washington Nationals in a proposed trade for shortstop CJ Abrams.

Two other Giants prospects were listed in the Top 100 at Baseball America. The first was outfielder Bo Davidson at No. 87. San Francisco signed Davidson as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Caldwell Tech Community College in North Carolina. He has steadily made his way through the system. The 23-year-old reached Double-A Richmond last season and slashed .281/.376/.468 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI.

The other is shortstop Jhonny Level, who was ranked No. 98. A key signing as part of the 2024 international class, he came stateside after a solid run in the Dominican Summer League. Last season he played in the Arizona Complex League and with Class-A San Jose. The 18-year-old slashed .269/.360/.436 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

With Gonzalez and Level, the Giants have significant organization depth in the middle infield. Neither will be ready for a few years and there isn’t a pathway to the Majors for either, especially at shortstop where Willy Adames is playing on a long-term contract.

