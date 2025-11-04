Should Giants Re-Sign Justin Verlander at This Estimated Price?
Once the World Series ended on Saturday, the world changed for more than 100 Major League players — they became free agents.
The official list was released on Sunday by the Major League Baseball Players Association and is added to when players or teams make decisions on contract options. The San Francisco Giants, as expected, has just three players listed — pitcher Justin Verlander, infielder Wilmer Flores and infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith.
The decision to try and bring any of them back is up to president of baseball operations Buster Posey and his management team. But only one is listed among at least one Top 50 list and has a projected cost attached to a 2026 contract. Would the Giants bite at that price?
The Cost to Bring Back Justin Verlander
Baseball America (subscription required) listed the Top 50 free agents on the market and Verlander came in at No. 35. That’s not exactly where he’s used to being ranked. But it reflects that the site believes the 42-year-old right-hander still has something to offer to a Major League team. To that point, he is the 15th ranked pitcher on the list.
The site also projected what each player listed could get on the market. Baseball America projected that Verlander would get a one-year deal worth $15 million. That’s notable because it’s what he signed for when the Giants signed him in the offseason. For a franchise with few free agents to pursue — there are just three — he could fit into San Francisco’s plans. Per Spotrac, the Giants have a projected payroll tax of $185 million, based on the team’s projected 40-man roster.
A one-year deal for Verlander would push that to $200 million, which would still be well below the first tier of the competitive balance tax, which is projected for $244 million. The question the Giants will have to ask is whether it’s worth it to bring Verlander back?
San Francisco knew they were getting a right-hander that was coming off an injury-riddled 2024 when they signed him. He missed time from May 19-June 18 with right pectoral soreness. But, otherwise he played out the season and ended up making 29 starts. His record was woeful. He went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA. He did pitch 152 innings and struck out 137 as he moved into No. 8 all-time in career strikeouts, passing franchise legend Gaylord Perry. He also walked 52.
Does he fit in next year’s rotation? Right now, the Giants have Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Carson Whisenhunt, Landen Roupp, Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour on their depth chart in the starting rotation. Verlander would surely be competitive with Roupp, McDonald and Seymour for a rotation spot.
If $15 million is the estimated price and San Francisco believes it can get more out of Verlander in 2026, then it’s worth pursuing.