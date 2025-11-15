Tony Vitello Reportedly Lures Tennessee Strength Coach to Giants

Many of Tony Vitello’s officially announced hires to the San Francisco Giants have either been holdovers from Bob Melvin’s staff or ones with connections from his days at Missouri.

Now, the new manager of the Giants is reportedly mining his connections at his former employer, the University of Tennessee. Per On3 Sports (subscription required) and other outlets, Vitello has lured Vols Quentin Eberhardt, director of baseball sports performance, to the Giants in what will likely be a similar role.

The Giants have not officially announced the hire. To this point, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has announced that assistant hitting coach Oscar Bernard, quality control coach Taira Uematsu and bullpen catcher Eliezer Zambrano would return. Former San Diego manager Jayce Tingler is expected to serve on the staff, along with former Toronto Blue Jays assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense.

About Quentin Eberhardt

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Eberhardt has experience in the Majors as a strength and conditioning coach. He spent parts of 2021 and 2022 as the head strength and conditioning coach of the Chicago Cubs. Vitello hired him out of pro baseball when he took over as head coach in 2017.

Before he made his way to Tennessee, he was the head strength and conditioning coach for the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Before that, he served as a strength coach for the Rome Braves (2013), the Quad City River Bandits (2012), the Corpus Christi Hooks (2011) and the Gulf Coast League Astros (2010).

In the minor leagues, he interacted with future Major Leaguers like Dallas Keuchel, Dee Gordon, Brian McCann, Stephen Piscotty, J.D. Martinez, Edinson Volquez and Martin Prado. He also worked with current Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert.

His work has been on display at the plate each of the last two seasons. In 2024, when the Vols won the Men’s College World Series, Tennessee led the nation and set a program with 184 home runs. It was also the second-most in a single season in Division I history. Last season the Vols hit 131 home runs, second in the country and was the Vols’ fourth straight season with 100 or more home runs.

Tennessee was Vitello’s first head-coaching job in the college ranks and he went 341-131 in eight seasons with the Volunteers. He led the Vols to their first MCWS title, made six NCAA regional appearances, five NCAA super regionals and made three trips to the MCWS.

