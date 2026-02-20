Tony Vitello Unveils His Giants-Dominated Mount Rushmore of Baseball

Since his hiring in November, San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello has been in a state of constant motion.

He's moved from Tennessee to the Bay Area. He's gotten to know Giants fans and team personnel. He traveled the country to meet his new players.

Now, he's in Scottsdale, Ariz., for his first Major League spring training. But, like everyone else, he's a baseball fan.

Recently, he was asked by Davey Hudson of Fox Sports Knoxville about his Mount Rushmore of baseball. He was asked to pick four players and provide no context.

He didn’t hesitate to pick four Giants for his list — Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Buster Posey and Barry Bonds.

Tony Vitello on Why Those Players

SF Giants manager Tony Vitello shares his Mount Rushmore of Baseball. pic.twitter.com/Z4Mbh2auGy — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) February 17, 2026

Vitello gravitated toward those four names for obvious reasons — he’s been working with three of them since November and he’s likely met the fourth since he moved to the Bay Area.

“The reason I say those four guys, it's my first instinct and they've been on my brain,” Vitello said. “Three of those guys could go into the Hall of Fame — Buster, Bruce and Dusty — all next year. And then at some point, when things get justified, if that's the right word, Barry Bonds will be in the Hall of Fame as well.”

Posey is the Giants’ president of baseball operations. Before his retirement, he was the team’s starting catcher for more than a decade. He won three World Series rings and slashed .302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs and 729 RBI. He retired after the 2021 season, with seven All-Star Game appearances.

Posey is one of four players in MLB history to win an MVP award, a rookie of the year award, multiple World Series rings, a Gold Glove and a batting title.

Baker and Bochy are former Giants managers and both are now special advisors to the team. Bochy led Posey’s three World Series title teams and led the Texas Rangers to a World Series title in 2023. He was 2,252-2,266 as a manager and has the sixth-most victories in baseball history.

Baker joined the franchise in a similar role when he retired after the 2023 season. He played for the Giants late in his career and as a manager he won two NL West titles, claimed three playoff berths and a 2001 National League pennant. Baker finished with an 840-715 record. He finished his career with a record of 2,183-1,862.

As for Bonds, in his 22-year career he slashed .298/.444/.607 with a Major League-leading 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI. He also set the single-season home run record in 2001 with 73. His ties to the BALCO scandal have kept him out of the Hall of Fame on the BBWAA ballot.

He was a seven-time MVP, a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, a 12-time Silver Slugger, a two-time batting champion and a three-time Major League player of the year.