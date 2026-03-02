What Parks Harber’s Spring Usage Really Says About His Giants 2026 Role

So which player was the centerpiece of the San Francisco Giants’ trade with the New York Yankees when it comes to Camilo Doval?

San Francisco got four players in return for the All-Star reliever — catcher Jesus Rodriguez, right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling, third baseman Parks Harber and left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa.

Rodriguez has the bat and the Triple-A experience to be Patrick Bailey’s backup. But the position is highly competitive, with Rule 5 draft pick Daniel Susac and Major League veteran Eric Haase.

But, long-term, it could be Harber, who was a non-roster invite to spring training. Since spring training games started, his usage has been limited. That may be changing.

Parks Harber’s Spring Training Usage

San Francisco Giants infielder Parks Harber. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In six spring training games he has slashed .375/.400/.375 with an RBI. In his first five games, he only got one at-bat. That changed when San Francisco faced the Athletics on Saturday. He started at third base and he went 1-for-4.

His usage may be set to go up for one reason — the World Baseball Classic. Ten Giants were selected to play in the WBC, including position players Luis Arraez, Harrison Bader, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos.

While Harber doesn’t play their positions, one of the keys in winning a Major League job one day is showing versatility. He must. Starting third baseman Matt Chapman is with the Giants through 2030. Harber’s path feels blocked.

In the minor leagues he’s played both corner infield positions and both corner outfield positions. With the absences of Lee and Ramos, along with a minor injury to Rafael Devers, that gives Harber the chance to work multiple positions, get more playing time and accelerate his development.

But this doesn’t play into a role with the Giants for 2026. Harber, who started his pro career in 2024, hasn’t played above High-A Eugene. He hit great at every stop last year, as he slashed .323/.420/.550 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI. It was also a huge jump over his cup of coffee with Class-A Tampa in 2024.

San Francisco is going to give him more rope in Major League spring training to try and super-charge his development in the minor leagues in 2026. He has a shot to start the season at Double-A Richmond and, with a great half-season there, he could earn a spot at Triple-A Sacramento.

The WBC could be a boon to Harber when it comes to playing time and positioning himself as a super-utility player in 2027, assuming the Giants give him more playing time at other positions in the next few weeks and during the 2026 season.