Giants Set Lineup for Spring Training Showdown with Arch-Rival Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants will re-ignite its rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers, spring training style, on Friday at Scottsdale Stadium.
It’s the first of two matchups between the two long-time rivals and the Dodgers (6-0) enter the game undefeated. The Giants (4-2) were pointed toward an undefeated matchup before losing their last two games.
It’s a spring training game so big that MLB Network will broadcast the game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.
Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT
TV/Radio: MLB.TV, MLB Network
Records: Giants: 4-2; Dodgers: 6-0
Giants Starting Pitcher
Robbie Ray: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
Ray will make his second start of spring training on Friday. In his first start, he pitched one inning and gave up one hit, with the frame ending with a bizarre triple play that started on a single to right field. He walked two and struck out none. He only threw 18 pitches. The goal for Ray is likely two innings of work.
Giants Batting Order
SS Willy Adames
1B Rafael Devers
DH Patrick Bailey
2B Luis Arraez
CF Harrison Bader
3B Matt Chapman
LF Heliot Ramos
RF Victor Bericoto
C Daniel Susac
Giants Injuries
RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing, and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.
LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.
RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.
RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.
San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results
Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.
Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5
Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2
Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1
Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12
Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3
Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR
March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN
March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA
March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast
March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT
March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA
March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT
March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA
March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream
March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR
March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT
March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast
Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT
Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream
