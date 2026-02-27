Giants Set Lineup for Spring Training Showdown with Arch-Rival Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants will re-ignite its rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers, spring training style, on Friday at Scottsdale Stadium.

It’s the first of two matchups between the two long-time rivals and the Dodgers (6-0) enter the game undefeated. The Giants (4-2) were pointed toward an undefeated matchup before losing their last two games.

It’s a spring training game so big that MLB Network will broadcast the game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 12:05 p.m. pacific.

Here is a breakdown of today’s game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/12:10 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: MLB.TV, MLB Network

Records: Giants: 4-2; Dodgers: 6-0

Giants Starting Pitcher

Robbie Ray: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Ray will make his second start of spring training on Friday. In his first start, he pitched one inning and gave up one hit, with the frame ending with a bizarre triple play that started on a single to right field. He walked two and struck out none. He only threw 18 pitches. The goal for Ray is likely two innings of work.

Giants Batting Order

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

SS Willy Adames

1B Rafael Devers

DH Patrick Bailey

2B Luis Arraez

CF Harrison Bader

3B Matt Chapman

LF Heliot Ramos

RF Victor Bericoto

C Daniel Susac

Giants Injuries

RHP Joel Peguero: His left hamstring tightness is progressing, and he should be able to begin a throwing program in the next week.

LHP Sam Hentges: The Giants signed him knowing he missed all of 2025 with right knee surgery and would need a slower ramp-up in spring training.

RHP Jason Foley: San Francisco signed the former Tigers closer with the idea that he would be ready at midseason after anterior capsule surgery in his right shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Rowan Wick: Signed earlier this month, he’ll miss the 2026 season after Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day injured list.

RHP Randy Rodríguez: He suffered an elbow injury late last season and had Tommy John surgery. He is expected to miss the season and is on the 60-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants 2026 Spring Training Schedule, Results

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bold: Home games; times MT/PT; includes television, radio and streaming designations; times subject to change.

Feb 21 San Francisco 10, Seattle 5

Feb 22 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb 23 San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Feb 24 San Francisco 4, Los Angeles Angles 1

Feb 25 Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 12

Feb 26 Colorado 11, San Francisco 3

Feb 27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

Feb 28 at Athletics, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR

March 1 vs. San Diego Padres, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 2 at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 3 vs. Team USA, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, KNBR/ESPN

March 4 vs. Seattle, 7:05 PM MT/6:05 PM PT, NBCSBA

March 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT, Audiocast

March 7 vs. Texas Rangers (SS), 1:05 PM MT/12:05 PM PT

March 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:10 PM MT/12:10 PM PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 8 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 9 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 10 at Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 11 at Kansas City Royals, 1:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 12 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:05 PM MT/PT, NBCSBA

March 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS), 4:05 PM MT/PT

March 13 at Cincinnati Reds (SS), 6:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 14 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR/NBCSBA

March 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR, SFG Livestream

March 16 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

March 18 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM MT/PT, KNBR

March 19 vs. Rockies Prospects, 1:05 PM MT/PT

March 19 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 vs. Kansas City Royals (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT, Audiocast

Fri, Mar 20 at Texas Rangers (SS), 5:05 PM MT/PT

Sat, Mar 21 vs. Cleveland, 12:05 OM MT/PT, KNBR/SFG Livestream