San Francisco looks flat against the Cincinnati Reds as their losing ways continue

For those who were waiting for the San Francisco Giants to start unraveling in 2026, their gift may be arriving early, Entering the season, the the team didn't have much at all with keeping with the Dodgers, but they were hoping they had enought pieces in place to challenge for a postseason berth. Yet, through about three weeks of the season, we still haven't seen any signs of life from the Bay Area Nine.

The Giants (6-12) have only scored four runs through the first two games of their set against the Cincinnati Reds, who blasted San Fran on Wednesday, 8-3. Cincy's offense had absolutely no problems clicking, as they tallied four runs in the first inning off of Giants starter Tyler Mahle, who had a miserable day on the mound. The 31-year-old starter finished the day throwing only four innings, while surrendering all eight of the opposition's runs.

First (of many more to come) multi-HR game for @stewart_sal‼️ pic.twitter.com/rYwrCVl7hu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 15, 2026

Catcher Daniel Susac drove in two runs for the Ginats, but the true offensive hero of the game was Reds rookie Sal Stewart, who launched two long balls on the day. The Cincinnati first baseman has been one of the more talked-about players in the game in the early going. He has three homers in his past two games -- and seven overall this season, which is currently tied for second in Major League Baseball.

Giants have nowhere to go but up

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) watches game play against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Having been saddled with their fourth loss in a row and suffering from apathy at the plate, San Francisco has looked like a last-place team right out of the gate under first-year manager Tony Vitello. And if current trends hold, the front office may look to hit the restart button and go with a youth movement. That seems to be the recent trend around baseball.

Despite a lineup that boasts hitters like Willy Adames and Rafael Devers, the offense has been quiet. The Giants entered Wednesday's showdown ranked 29th in runs scored; only the Chicago White Sox have been more futile.

San Francisco is emphasizing contact hitting more than power hitting under Vitello, and they've managed to be a Top-10 squad in terms of average, but they fail to hit for power or plate a lot of runners. It's too soon to tell if this will be a year-long problem or not. Much like the team's losing ways, something's gotta give... or the 2026 season will be over just as fast as it started.