San Francisco Sensation Bryce Eldridge Still Has Milestones To Achieve In 2026

It's been a good, if not completely spectacular, start to the career of the most promising young player the San Francisco Giants' youth movement has produced in a while: Bryce Eldridge. The 21-year-old slugger, who has split time this year between first base and the designated hitter's spot, has the kind of left-handed power that should see him mashing pitches into McCovey's Cove for the next decade... and possibly beyond.

Things started pretty quickly for the rookie after his call-up in May, and he's had flashes of brilliance. He had a walk-off grand slam at one point in the season, and he's clearly poised to assume the position currently held by veteran Rafael Devers. In the meantime, he's hitting .264 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 47 walks, and an .804 OPS in 331 at-bats in The Show this year.

"I think all this stuff is overshadowing Bryce Eldridge [who] had a great weekend. The kid had 4 hits and 4 RBIs in a game at 21-years old."



@butchboy415 is not letting the negativity around the Giants distract him from Bryce's very good rookie year (@MorningRoast957) pic.twitter.com/yUVtJBoWsk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 31, 2026

However, the youngster has, admittedly, struggled a bit late in the season. Eldridge has shown signs that he can be San Fran's centerpiece for the next decade, but he's still got some numbers he can reach in his initial big-league campaign that would help solidify his star status heading into his second season.

Eldridge knows he needs a strong showing in September to start putting his signature on San Francisco. He won't win the National League Rookie of the Year Award or draw as much attention as rookies like the St. Louis Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt or the Cincinnati Reds' Sal Stewart. But his upside at the plate could be greater than both of his contemporaries. Displaying that to close things out only benefits his perception and psyche.

Looking for a Strong September

Eldridge connects for an RBI single | Credit: D. Ross Cameron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, Eldridge should be aiming for a .270 average, 25 homers, and 50+ RBI before the season's end. While those stats are certainly attainable, it will take a consistent effort, day in and day out, or he will fall short.

One sticking point for Eldridge has been his ability to hit the inside power pitch, something he has worked on all year. He commented back in July that he's made that an 'extra-credit' project as he works to improve.

“I work on it on the tee and in flips. I work on covering anything, but let the game and results tell me what I need to work on more," Eldridge stated, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "Recently I've been feeling that more, not being able to stay inside those inside pitches."

The Giants' first-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft (16th overall) doesn't necessarily need to prove he can hit — he's already displayed that several times in his rookie campaign. September is about showing that his power and plate discipline can become consistent. That's the perfect way to cement himself as one of the future, foundational pieces of the Giants' next team.