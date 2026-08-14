Giants Manager Addresses Rookie Slugger Bryce Eldridge's Recent Drop in Production

Just 78 games into his fledgling Major League career, San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge, the future cornerstone of the franchise, has drawn positive reviews. Recently, however, the club's crown jewel has been in a bit of a slump.

While he had huge moments early in the campaign, like his grand slam game-winner in June or his first 'splashdown' home run the first week of July, he's come back down to Earth with some of his current efforts at the plate.

It hasn't exactly been a San Francisco swoon for the 21-year-old wunderkind, but his numbers have dipped since the Summer heat got denser. For the year, he's hitting .245 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI, and a .770 OPS.

Rookie Bryce Eldridge said a group of young players is motivated to help the rookie manager build a winning culture in San Francisco.



📝: @JohnSheaHey https://t.co/Fy5DtA4VY7 — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) August 10, 2026

Since approximately one month ago (July 15), the prodigious power broker has posted puny numbers. He's hit just .202 with four long balls and seven RBI in 89 AB over 24 games played. That's certainly not enough of a fall for his season to be somehow considered a lost cause.

But at the same time, Giants manager Tony Vitello can see the spots that have led to his star's slump. During a recent interview on KNBR Radio's Murph & Markus program, the Frisco leader stated that as the year has progressed, small things have contributed to Eldridge's drop in productivity.

Eldridge Continues To Battle

Eldridge celebrates a single against Toronto | Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vitello said that a nagging thumb injury has contributed somewhat to the statistical decline and also to a breakdown in some of his swings. However, the Giants' leader said that he believes the developing hitter is working out the kinks after a topsy-turvy eight weeks.

"He's had a bit of a bruise on his hand that kind of flared up. It was one of those things that was present, but on a particular day, it flared up. And it took a 48-hour window just to let it cool down. But he's good after that, and he's plenty tough. I don't think it helped him, but he swung the bat well after that."

"Obviously, your mind can go in a bunch of different places over the course of time, the more and more you're either out there on the mound or you're at the plate. But I think he's handled it really well."

When asked what has impressed him the most about the way Eldridge has gone about his business in 2026, as he continues to fine-tune his game.

"I think being able to weather the storm of days that aren't great. He's been making comments about learning to navigate the days when things aren't great... It's just interesting to see, for a young kid, how he's organized his process daily."