The Giants' 2025 third-round selection is a speedy runner and smooth fielder

While other prospects in the San Francisco organization have more hype, outfielder Trevor Cohen is quietly sharpening his skills as he makes his way through the system. Combining his good speed, solid contact, and adept outfield play, the 22-year-old former collegiate standout has taken great strides in the early stages of his pro career.

While Cohen's offensive numbers haven't been completely earth-shattering, he's hitting .242, with eight RBI and 13 steals. He has 21 steals and a .281 average in 235 total MiLB at-bats, and though he is still down in High-A with the Eugene Emeralds, he's been tabbed to arrive in the big leagues by 2027.

Cohen was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft after a standout career at Rutgers University. Known as a steady contact hitter since his days with the Scarlet Knights, he set a Big Ten Conference record with 56 hits in league play and a Rutgers single-season mark with 24 doubles, while notching a .387 batting average.

Trevor Cohen is 2-2 tonight with two doubles shown here. Plate Skills have looked very advanced, and his tools have been louder than the draft reports let on. Speed has stood out especially with 4 stolen bases through 5 games. pic.twitter.com/TNV2ekW6dP — ptkirk (@porkblds) April 10, 2026

"Cohen's efficient left-handed stroke and disciplined approach continued to translate into repeated contact during his pro debut," his official MLB scouting report states. "While he has undeniable bat-to-ball skills, he's also an extreme ground-ball and opposite-field hitter who totaled four homers in three college seasons and slugged .402 at San Jose. "

"A 410-foot blast at the Draft Combine and surprisingly high exit velocities hint at perhaps average raw power, and San Francisco believes it can help him add some strength and elevate balls more often to get to 12-15 homers per season."

What's the outlook for Trevor Cohen?

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; The main scoreboard displays the opening day logo before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Cohen's speed and ability to make contact are very good, it's his ability in the outfield that has scouts predicting he will stick in the bigs - and even be an everyday starter. And at his age, those skills alone might put him on the fast track to the Major Leagues, as his report also states:

"Cohen enhances his solid-to-plus speed with keen instincts on the bases and in the outfield. He played mostly right field at Rutgers, but has enough range for center, where he played well at Single-A, which prompted another club to tell the Giants he gave them Steve Finley vibes. While he has average arm strength and can play all three outfield spots, he'll profile best if he can stick up the middle."