This Predicted Free Agent Could Be a Perfect Fit for the Giants

The San Francisco Giants' starting rotation is a question mark heading into the 2026 offseason. With Logan Webb not performing like the ace he was a few seasons ago, the trades of Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle, and Landen Roupp looking to improve, the Giants need some help with the rotation next season.

Matt Wilkinson could be an option, but President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey told the media at his end-of-season press conference that the rotation would be his second priority after adjusting the bullpen. If that's the case, one pending free agent could be the perfect addition to this rotation.

Nick Martinez to SF in 2027?

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Martinez is currently with the Tampa Bay Rays, fighting for their first World Series title in franchise history. The right-handed veteran had a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts spanning 180 innings, flashing back to his 2024 season with the Cincinnati Reds.

At 36, Martinez is still pitching like he's in his prime. So much so that if he hits the free-agent market, the Giants should be highly interested in his services. According to MLB.com's Maria Guardado, Martinez could be an option the franchise looks at, but there's a catch.

Martinez holds a $20 million mutual option for 2027, but he seems likely to decline it and pursue a multi-year deal in free agency this offseason, according to Guardado. His 2026 season could easily land him a guaranteed two-to-potential three-year deal in the Bay Area if Posey and company are interested in adding a veteran.

San Francisco entered 2026 heavily led by veteran players, and they still have some returning to the franchise next season as well. But the majority of veterans are on offense; the Giants could use a solid veteran who holds down the fort well in the rotation every five days.

According to Spotrac.com, Martinez holds a projected market value of a two-year contract worth $42.6 million. This means he's worth more than the mutual option with Tampa Bay in 2027. Those could be signs that he's heading to free agency to test his luck with a multi-year deal.

When Posey was asked this offseason whether he thinks this team can compete in 2027 after underwhelming numbers and expectations in 2026, he said yes. This team has the names, the talent, and the ability to return to the postseason, especially with how the NL West is shaping up to look next season.