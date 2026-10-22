What the Future Holds for Jung Hoo Lee and the Giants

The San Francisco Giants took a significant step back in 2026 after finishing the season with a losing record, despite having playoff aspirations in the offseason. With Buster Posey aiming to make the right decisions for the benefit of the franchise, there is one crucial contract that the Giants need to evaluate to determine their future.

Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants when he came over to Major League Baseball. His first season was injury-ridden, but ever since, Lee has been one of the best contact hitters in the National League.

Lee had a career-high third season with San Francisco, hitting 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, and batting .273. However, he was one of the more expensive contracts on the payroll, on the books for $22 million in 2026. That contract is only becoming more favorable for the Giants.

In 2027, Lee will earn $22 million again ahead of his opt-out for 2028. Should Lee opt into his contract with the Giants, it would be for an additional two seasons worth $41 million. The question is: Should San Francisco move the outfielder, or is he a part of their rebuilding plans?

Should Lee Stay in SF After 2027?

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) swings at a pitch. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee will be under contract with San Francisco until he's 30, placing him in the theoretical prime of his career. The Giants know what they're going to get with Lee: A contact-hitting bat who manager Tony Vitello can pencil into the lineup every day. Every team needs a player like that.

Bo Davidson is likely Lee's replacement for the future, assuming Davidson pans out in the big leagues. However, that doesn't mean the Giants can't have both on the MLB roster next season and beyond, should Lee opt in. If anything, having Lee opt in solidifies his replacement when his contract expires.

It would be best for the Giants to see how 2027 unfolds; how Lee performs and where the team sits in the NL West standings. If the wind blows and reveals the Giants are more than a few years away from contending and Lee is performing with value, the front office should do what's best for the franchise.

Ultimately, Lee's future with San Francisco, assuming he wants to test the free agent market after 2027, depends on how he performs. But one thing is for certain: the Giants wouldn't have given an opt-out clause in his contract if they didn't 100% believe in him. Lee will have to determine whether he believes in the Giants.