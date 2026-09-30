Buster Posey Shares Honest Thoughts on Giants' 2027 Expectations

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season did not go as expected. With a roster constructed with veterans and a mix of young players, the Giants had Wild Card expectations, as getting to the dance when playing in the NL West is the ultimate goal.

Quickly, San Francisco fell behind the ball, and it never got better. With hopes of going on a hot-streak run to get back into the standings, those expectations quickly faltered when the roster went unhealthy. After the 162-game season, the Giants found themselves with a 65-97 record.

The offseason will be very important for the front office, as President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey hasn't retreated from his expectations for this franchise moving forward. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Posey gave a blunt quote when he looked at the competitive level in 2027.

Posey's High Expectations

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"With our position player group, there's still a ton of belief," Posey said via MLB.com. "You see the type of year that Rafi (Devers) ended up having; (Matt) Chapman was on pace, still an extremely valuable defender/base runner; (Bryce) Eldridge and his development and some of our outfielders that came up."

"If you're asking if we think we can contend next year, I do, I do believe that we can."

The Giants kept a handful of players at the MLB Trade Deadline and opted to move on from players on expiring contracts. Players like Devers, Willy Adames and Chapman are all on the payroll book until further notice and those three names alone on a roster should carry more weight than they did this past season.

With both Devers and Chapman getting abdominal surgery, they should be ready to go when spring training rolls around. That means the Giants have to focus on bettering their pitching depth, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen, but a plan is already set in stone for the man in charge.

"I feel good about Logan Webb leading the charge. I know he was as frustrated as anybody for his performance this year and maybe it's cherry-picking for me, but he had some stretches this year that we saw him pitch the way that he can and a couple of rough outings. I think he's really motivated to come back and have a great year next year."

There's belief in the offense. There's belief in the ace. Posey will still need to dip into free agency before a potential lockout to improve this roster for more success in 2027.