It's Time to Admit the Giants Are Baseball's Biggest Disappointment

It's official: The San Francisco Giants are the worst team in Major League Baseball.

Some of you might be balking at that statement. "Don't the Colorado Rockies have a worse record than the Giants at the moment?" Yes, that is correct. As of Monday, June 22, the Giants are 31-46 while the Rockies are 30-48.

The objective numbers point in the opposite direction of San Francisco flat-out being the most woeful squad in the sport. Yet despite that metric saying otherwise, everybody with a square head above their shoulders knows the truth.

While the Rockies were expected to be a dreadful operation in 2026, perhaps showing some promise along the way with some young standouts like Hunter Goodman and Chase Dollander, the Giants — in Year 2 of Buster Posey and Year 1 of Tony Vitello — were among the teams that could realistically make the postseason. The roster is filled with familiar names that have been on winning clubs in the past. Why couldn't the Giants be a contender?

Sometimes reality is crueler than what the paper says. Because for all the hype around what Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee could do at the plate, and for all the belief around what Logan Webb and Robbie Ray could do on the mound, the Giants have fallen flat on their faces in spectacular fashion.

Sometimes Baseball is a Strange and Cruel Game

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

San Francisco's woes don't make any sense. It has the second-best batting average in the entire sport, behind only the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. And while the pitching staff hasn't been all that great — the Giants' 4.46 ERA is the ninth-worst in MLB — the decent hitting should be enough to counteract it.

Despite the offense posting an impressive batting average, not everything has been bright and shiny at the dish. The whole operation has been up and down, with the standout stars being at the forefront of that charge. Adames and Devers both put up an OPS under .600 during the first month of the season, with Chapman's being not much better.

There have been flashes of brilliance from those bats — particularly from Chapman, who's turned it around throughout an amazing June — but it's just been inconsistent.

That inconsistency has bled into the results. For all the wonderful hitting the team has done in spurts, the wins just haven't come. Maybe that's because the team struggles to pitch. Maybe that's because it just lacks that clutch gene. Maybe it's because Vitello isn't fit to manage a big-league team.

Whatever it is, the fact of the matter is that the Giants just aren't winning baseball games. And while the Rockies might have a worse record, the disappointment on the faces of every player, coach and fan at the end of every contest paints the clearest picture: The Giants are dreadful.