Giants Waste Brilliant Logan Webb Start in One-Run Loss to Marlins

Logan Webb has certainly done his part since his return from the injured list. There’s little to fault him for after Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

The San Francisco Giants absorbed a 2-1 loss against the Marlins but it’s hard to blame Webb, even though he gave up both Miami runs. Webb went eight innings, giving up two runs and five hits as he struck out five and walked one. It’s the definition of a quality start.

Since Webb has returned from the injured list, that’s all he’s delivered. He’s made his slow start to the season look like it never happened.

Logan Webb’s Brilliant June So Far

In the loss, Webb threw his third straight start in which he went eight innings. That came after his return from the IL on June 3 when he pitched seven innings against Milwaukee and took the win.

Since then, Webb has done what he always does — take the ball every fifth day and deal until he can’t anymore. On Sunday he threw more than 100 pitches for the second straight start, but did so on extra rest, the second straight start in which he’s had extra rest. It seems to help.

His numbers in four starts for June are 2-1 with a 0.87 ERA with 23 strikeouts and two walks in 31 innings. Batters are hitting just .170 against him. He’s allowed one home run and has a 0.83 WHIP. All that and he has one more start to go this month, next week at Oracle Park.

There were concerns about him after he was roughed up on opening day by the New York Yankees on March 25. He allowed nine hits and seven run (six earned) in five innings. He bounced back nicely in the next start to beat the Padres.

In April he got back to being himself as he started five games, went 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA and threw at least six innings in each start. He struck out 26 and walked 10 in 33 innings.

But May got away from him and the injury — right knee bursitis — was the reason. He only lasted four innings on May 5 against San Diego, giving up seven hits and six runs and then went on the IL. When he returned on May 29, he looked better but only went 4.1 innings. He gave up three hits and one run.

Since then, he’s pitched at an All-Star level. Or, the level Giants fans expect from Webb every game.

Webb has thrown at least 192 innings in each of the last four seasons and has thrown at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons. There is no need for him to push for 200 for the sake of getting there. But if he continues to pitch like this every start, he’ll get there and, at least one time through the rotation, the Giants will get one of the best pitchers in baseball shutting down the other team.