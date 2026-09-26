Tony Vitello Shares Update on Matt Wilkinson’s Future in the Starting Rotation

The San Francisco Giants didn't begin their final series of the season the way they envisioned it, dropping game one to the Los Angeles Dodgers by the final score of 2-0 in the fastest Major League Baseball game of the season, at one hour, 53 minutes, according to Alex Pavlovic on X (formerly Twitter).

For the second game of the series, San Francisco will send out rookie Matt Wilkinson for his final start of the 2026 season. Wilkinson has been a breath of fresh air for a Giants rotation that has struggled this year, but questions remain about whether he'll be in the starting rotation next season.

Luckily, Giants manager Tony Vitello kept his answers very sound when asked about Tugboat's future in the rotation in a recent article posted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Pratham Valluri.

Is Tugboat 2027 Rotation Bound? Vitello Answers

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) looks on from the dugout. Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think with Tugboat, it's silly to limit what he can do, but I do think he's always going to kind of fit in that category if things are going to work out for him as a starter - he's just a get-it-done guy," Vitello said.

“He's equally good on lefties and righties, so I think he can be that one-inning guy. He's already shown that he could be a long relief guy. So why not find out if he can start and push it to the brink?"

That's nothing but good news for the 23-year-old looking to stay at the Major League level. But to really answer that question, it will come in the offseason, depending on what the front office decides to do in free agency or on the trade market.

Regardless, the Giants need more viable starting pitchers than just Logan Webb, who's had a down year by his standards. Wilkinson enters his final start of the season with a 3.65 ERA in seven games, five starts, most recently blanking the Dodgers through five innings and allowing three hits, striking out six.

For a rookie with those numbers in limited action, the Giants have to be pleased. Giving him a chance to earn a back-end rotation spot for next season and then slowly climbing the ranks as the franchise improves helps create an identity not only for the starting rotation but also for Wilkinson as a dominant, feared pitcher.

This final start of the season will tell a lot about what the front office decides to do with Tugboat, but rest assured, if he stays healthy and has a strong spring training, he'll be on the 2027 opening day roster, either as a starter or coming out of the bullpen.