What the Giants Can Learn From the Two World Series Rosters

The San Francisco Giants should watch this World Series for what surrounds the stars. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays reach Friday’s opener with different acquisition histories, but both turn contributions from across the roster into a pennant.

After a 65-97 season, president of baseball operations Buster Posey needs that broader approach. Logan Webb and Rafael Devers give San Francisco established players to build around.

The Giants’ offseason priorities should strengthen the supporting cast while creating opportunities for younger players who can earn lasting jobs.

Build Impact Talent Through Multiple Routes

San Francisco Giants infielder Bryce Eldridge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee’s homegrown group includes Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Jacob Misiorowski. Tampa Bay acquires much of its impact talent through trades, including Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz, and Drew Rasmussen. Both rosters feature stars, with scouting and development supplying them through different channels.

For the Giants, Bryce Eldridge’s development and an aggressive search for outside pitching should happen together. Give Eldridge consistent work at first base, with Devers receiving most DH starts, while pursuing established arms through free agency and trades. Waiting for every young pitcher to become ready would waste opportunities to improve the current roster.

Depth also requires attention to specific vacancies. Tampa Bay’s trade-deadline addition of Liam Hicks strengthened its catching. San Francisco should apply that targeted approach to an outfield that needs complementary skills.

A right-handed addition should strengthen the lineup against lefties while leaving meaningful opportunities for internal outfield candidates such as Bo Davidson.

The organizational work continues after an acquisition. Bryan Baker arrived in Tampa Bay in 2025 with three career saves; his 2026 season included 41. That improvement gives the Rays a closer without requiring them to acquire an established one.

Giants evaluators and coaches should agree on a concrete development plan for each relief target, including pitch usage and the situations he should handle.

Support the Rotation With Relief Depth and Defense

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee surrounds Misiorowski with several ways to finish games. Aaron Ashby can cover multiple innings, Abner Uribe brings a 1.97 regular-season ERA, and Trevor Megill handles closing duties. Tampa Bay gets dependable rotation work from Nick Martinez, whose 2026 résumé includes a 3.10 ERA after signing a one-year deal.

Those examples point San Francisco toward two connected investments: dependable starting innings and a bullpen capable of absorbing an early exit. Add two established starters around Webb and Landen Roupp, then pursue at least two relievers who can handle demanding late-inning assignments.

Matt Wilkinson should receive a chance to compete for a rotation opening. The Giants’ internal starting options also could supply useful depth or multiple innings in relief. Spring performance should determine their assignments; the offseason plan should provide enough coverage to withstand a setback.

Defense belongs in those pitching decisions. Turang supplies Milwaukee with 16 outs above average at second base in 2026. Tampa Bay’s continued use of Taylor Walls at shortstop reflects its willingness to reserve a regular job for a valued defender.

San Francisco should weigh range and reliable execution when healthy versions of Marcelo Mayer and Casey Schmitt compete at second base.

It also needs a credible center-field alternative to Harrison Bader, with Jonah Cox competing for that job. Carrying someone who can cover that position gives the manager more options than another interchangeable corner bat.

The Giants should direct their spending toward those jobs. Their winter needs to produce dependable innings, defined defensive assignments, and a bench whose players solve different problems. That would give their core a stronger chance to turn individual production into wins.