Three Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Giants' Biggest Problems

The San Francisco Giants received a useful update as they began planning for 2027: Harrison Bader is expected to be ready for spring training after a foot injury kept him out for most of his first season with the club.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey also confirmed Tuesday that Bader remains under contract. But a projected return does not settle the outfield after a 65-97 season, particularly with Heliot Ramos traded to the New York Yankees in August.

A reliable outfield combination ranked third among the Giants' biggest offseason needs. Jung Hoo Lee is part of the picture, and Drew Gilbert should compete for playing time. Three other internal candidates offer distinct answers to the remaining questions: who can provide power in a corner, who can balance the lineup from the right side, and who can cover center field?

Bo Davidson and Victor Bericoto Have Different Paths to a Corner Job

San Francisco Giants outfielder Victor Bericoto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Davidson has the strongest case for an everyday opportunity. The left-handed hitter hit 29 home runs in 125 games between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento in 2026. When Lee went on the injured list in September, the Giants called Davidson up, started him in right field, and batted him third in his Major League debut. He collected a hit and stole a base.

Davidson could give San Francisco the corner-outfield power it lost when it dealt Ramos. His minor league production earned him a look, but his Major League exposure was brief. To win a 2027 starting job, he must show through spring training and a longer big-league opportunity that his power plays against Major League pitching while giving the Giants dependable defense in a corner. The club should make him compete for that role rather than treat his September call-up as a decision already made.

Victor Bericoto offers a different fit. He bats right-handed, which matters in an outfield group that also includes left-handed hitters Lee, Davidson, and Gilbert. Bericoto hit .241/.267/.420 with five home runs in 41 Major League games in 2026. The home runs showed why he deserves consideration; the .267 on-base percentage showed why he has more to prove. An oblique strain and a knee bruise also interrupted his season.

Bericoto's clearest opening is a right-handed corner-outfield role, whether as a starter or a bench option. He must stay healthy and reach base more consistently to make his power valuable over regular at-bats. If he cannot do that, his handedness alone will not justify a roster spot.

Jonah Cox Could Give the Giants a Center-Field Alternative

San Francisco Giants utility player Jonah Cox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Cox addresses the part of the outfield that Davidson and Bericoto do not. Bader is expected back, but he played only 30 games in 2026 and hit .170/.198/.358. San Francisco needs someone capable of covering center field if his return does not immediately produce a full season of dependable play.

Cox stole 16 bases and hit .252/.298/.384 in 62 games as a rookie. His speed and center-field experience give him a path to a fourth-outfielder job, with room for a larger role if he improves at the plate. The obstacle is clear: he struck out 65 times and walked 10 times in 151 at-bats. Better swing decisions would make his speed more useful by putting him on base more often.

Davidson has the best chance of supplying an everyday bat, Bericoto offers a right-handed corner option, and Cox provides center-field coverage. Those are useful choices for the Giants to test in 2027. They are also reasons to keep the competition open: none has yet established that he can solve the outfield problem over a full Major League season.