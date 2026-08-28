Why San Francisco Giants Shortstop Willy Adames is Likely Done for Season

It appears the drudgingly bad 2026 season is probably over for San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182-million contract before the 2025 campaign.

Year two of that deal has been marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading up until he was recently iced due to injury. He was taken out of action on August 23, with elbow issues. Compounding those are the back pain he's been struggling with all season.

With the normal turnaround for this type of injury being three to four weeks, it would only leave around a week of the season for Adames to play at the MLB level... if even that. The minor-league season will be over by then, and the only place Adames would likely play would be designated hitter. And even that could cause permanent damage to one of the franchise's most valuable on-field commodities.

So, considering his star status and his contract (one of the Giants' biggest), it's likely best to shut him down for the season. No one is saying it's 100% decided. But they're saying it without saying it — so to speak.

“I don’t know how reasonable or realistic that is,” manager Tony Vitello said, per the San Francisco Chronicle, regarding Adames potentially returning before the season's end. “You hate to jump to conclusions, but for now that’s been ruled out."

Adames' Season Has Been a Bust

Adames bats against the Houston Astros | Credit: Ed Szczepanski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, says it may have been an off year for Adames, but he's far from the only reason the Giants are mired near the bottom of the National League West standings.

His stats may be a little scary this season, but even Adames couldn't have led a turnaround that would have saved the 2026 version of the storied franchise. But the talented triumvirate of Adames, first baseman Rafael Devers, and third baseman Matt Chapman was supposed to combine their efforts to form a playoff contender. That hasn't happened.

Sitting on a $182 million contract, Adames readily admits this is the worst season of his career. But he's still a solid investment in the minds of his Bay Area Bosses. At least publicly, Posey stand by his decision to add the veteran to the roster.

“When you play this poorly, it’s a little bit of everything,” Posey stated, according to a recent MLB.com article. “We’re still excited that we’ve got those big three guys.”

Adames will still be in place as San Fran's starting shortstop in 2027. But in the seasons ahead, he will begin to feel talented prospects like Josuar Gonzales and Luis Hernandez nipping at his heels. For now, the team will simply focus on their superstar's recovery and preparing him for next year's return.