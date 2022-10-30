SF Giants second-round pick dominates in Arizona Fall League debut

Skip to main content

SF Giants prospect Carson Whisenhunt dominates in Arizona Fall League debut

The SF Giants 2022 second-round pick Carson Whisenhunt made his Arizona Fall League debut on Saturday, and had an impressive outing.

The SF Giants have to be excited after 2022 second-round pick Carson Whisenhunt made his Arizona Fall League debut on Saturday. The 66th overall pick in this summer's draft completed two shutout innings for the Scottsdale Scorpions, recording five strikeouts, two hits, and zero walks. Whisenhunt had been out with a COVID-19 infection for the first four weeks of the AFL season.

SF Giants prospect Carson Whisenhunt during his time in the Cape Cod League this summer.

SF Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt throws a pitch during his sophomore season at East Carolina. (2021)

Whisenhunt only needed 26 pitches to get through his two innings of work, and threw strikes at an incredible rate (76.9%). Just as impressively, despite throwing consistent strikes, Whisenhunt still racked up 11 swings-and-misses. In fact, opponents whiffed on 61.1% of their swings against him on Saturday (40% is considered elite).

The Arizona Fall League is generally considered equivalent to High-A or Double-A competition. The Giants willingness to challenge Whisenhunt suggests they expect him to move quickly through the minors. On Saturday, six of the eight batters Whisenhunt faced have already reached Double-A, the other two spent this season at High-A.

Whisenhunt was considered a first-round prospect during his sophomore season, but he was suspended for violating the NCAA's performance-enhancing drug policy and was not allowed to pitch in college this spring. Despite Whisenhunt only pitching competitively in the Cape Cod League this summer, The Giants offered him an above-slot $1.8 million signing bonus to forego his senior season at East Carolina.

Whisenhunt made his minor-league debut earlier this year, flashing similar dominance in short stints at the Arizona Complex League and Single-A San Jose. He was excellent at both levels, recording 14 strikeouts and one walk in 7.2 shutout innings.

It's exceedingly rare for a prospect to appear in the Arizona Fall League the year they are drafted. However, despite missing the past few weeks while he recovered from COVID-19, SF Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt dominated hitters with extensive upper minor-league experience in his first appearance on Saturday.

