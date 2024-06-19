10 Amazing Willie Mays Stats All Giants And MLB Fans Need To Know
Major League Baseball lost an absolute legend on Tuesday when San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away at the age of 93. He was a true superstar on and off the field and is one of the best players to ever play the game.
The news broke about Mays' passing via a statement from his son, Michael Mays.
“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”
Mays put together amazing career statistics. He hit .301/.384/.557 throughout his 23 years in the majors. He also hit 660 home runs to go along with 1,909 RBI.
It's easy to get lost in the sheer amount of statistical dominance that Mays produced. Let's take a look at 10 amazing stats that every MLB fan should know about Mays.
10. Only Player To Hit 50 Home Runs And 20 Triples In One Season
Plenty of baseball players have accomplished one or the other. Hitting 50 home runs has been done and 20 triples has been done, but no player has ever done both in a single season outside of Mays. He still sits atop the record books in this category.
9. Was An MVP Contender In 13 Years Of His Career
Out of the 23 years that he played in the majors, Mays was one of the best players in the game in most of them. He was actually an MVP candiate in 13 of them. Very few players can say that they were considered for the MVP award 13 times in a career.
8. Named To The Most MLB All-Star Games
Throughout his illustrious career, Mays ended up making it to 18 All-Star games. That number still is at the top of the charts. Among the many records that Mays set in his career, being an 18-time All-Star still stands alone at the top.
7. He Has A Four-Home Run Game On His Resume
Only 18 players in the history of baseball can say that they have hit four home runs in a single game. Of course, Mays is one of those players. He even put those numbers up when playing against fellow Hall of Famer and MLB legend Henry Aaron.
6. Mays' Defense Was As Good As His Offense
While most of the attention surrouding Mays has to do with his bat, he was an elite outfielder as well. As most fans know, he is responsible for "The Catch," an over-the-shoulder catch that is considered to be among the best defensive players ever. Mays ended up winning 12 Gold Gloves throughout his famed career.
5. Mays And Mike Trout Are The Only Two Players To Reach One Feat
Another impressive fact about Mays is that he is one of two players to reach an amazing feat. He had multiple season of at least a .320 batting average, 25 homers, and 30 stolen bases. The only other player to ever reach those levels of production is Mike Trout.
4. One Of Four Players To Reach A Quadruple 20
Mays is also one of just four players to accomplish another impressive milestone. That milestone is hitting at least 20 doubles, 20 triple, 20 home runs, and stealing 20 bases in a single season. The other three players on that list are Frank Schulte, Curtis Granderson, and Jimmy Rollins.
3. He Is A Member Of The 35-35 Club
During the 1956 and 1957 seasons, Mays was on an absolute tear. In those years, he accomplished the feat of hitting at least 35 home runs and stealing at least 35 bases. Only three other players have reached that milestone since.
2. Mays Made Just As Much Of An Impact Off The Field
One of his biggest accomplishments throughout his career was his ability to make an impact away from baseball. In 1971, Mays received the prestigious honor of winning the Commissioner's Award, which was given to the player that represents baseball through character and off-the-field contributions. Since he won the award, it has been renamed to the Robert Clemente Award.
1. He Was An Extra Base Machine
Finally, his ability to record extra base hits is unmatched in MLB history. Throughout his career, he recorded at least 70 extra base hits for 13 straight years. Not a single player since Mays has been able to accomplish that feat, even when not looking at recording them in consecutive seasons.