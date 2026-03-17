Why Bryce Eldridge’s Approach Matters More Than His Spring Batting Average

The days are growing short in spring training for the San Francisco Giants and their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge.

The Giants are off on Tuesday before they start a stretch of five games in four days before breaking camp and heading back to California to play an exhibition game in Sacramento on Sunday, followed by a pair of exhibition games against Sultanes at Oracle Park. That takes the team straight into opening day against the New York Yankees next Wednesday.

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Before that game, the Giants will have to decide about whether Eldridge starts the season on the 26-man roster or heads back to Triple-A Sacramento.

Through 18 games he’s slashed .231/.388/.462 with a home run and six RBI. But his fate for opening day likely won’t be sealed by stats. It will be sealed by two things, one of which is not under his control.

Bryce Eldridge’s Approach

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into spring training new Giants manager Tony Vitello said he didn’t want Eldridge focused on making the opening day roster. He just wanted him focused on getting better each day. In many ways, he’s done that.

For instance, he’s drawn high praise from infield coach Ron Washington for his approach to working at first base. The 21-year-old, who didn’t play much first base until he turned pro, has built on daily workouts with Washington, who is legendary for his approach to getting the most out of defensive players. Some of his best work was Athletics third baseman Eric Chavez, who credited Washington with him growing into a Gold Glove third baseman.

Eldridge has had some sensational at-bats this spring. He’s also had some where his approach was shake, which is typical of a player that hasn’t shed prospect status yet. He’s struck out 19 times in 39 at-bats, a ratio San Francisco would like him to trim. But he’s drawn nine walks, which is nearly 20% of his plate appearances.

San Francisco hopes Eldridge can work as the DH when Rafael Devers is playing first and flip when Devers needs a day not in the field. DH is not an easy feat for a rookie, but Eldridge might have the bat to do it.

But there’s another factor — service time. He has 14 days of service time. As a way of controlling his team rights, the Giants may want to start him at Triple-A to get him more at-bats for a few weeks and then call him up, thus preserving another year of team control.

Eldridge has a few more days to figure it out. So do the Giants. But whether he starts the season on the 26-man roster or not won’t just depend on his numbers.