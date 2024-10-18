3 San Francisco Giants Prospects That Will Debut Next Season
The San Francisco Giants will need to focus on spending during free agency as they don't have a ton of immediate help coming down the pipeline. There are some intriguing names for next season, though.
Taking a look at the MLB prospects list, the Giants have a couple of players in their top-30 that could realistically suit up in the Majors next season. While none are certain to make the jump, there is at least some reason to believe that they will.
Bryce Eldridge has grown not only into the best prospects in the San Francisco farm system, but one of the best in all of baseball. After being taken in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, he quickly developed and made his way to Triple-A by the end of this past season.
While Eldridge will only be 20 next season, there's a slight chance that he gets the call down the stretch. That is if all goes well to start the campaign in the minors. He posted a .292/.374/.516 slashing line this past year.
There is no reason to rush him, but if his bat is ready it could be worth the risk.
Reggie Crawford is another player that could be on the line for a late season call-up, but for a different reason. Crawford will miss most of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, but has flashed a lot of bullpen potential when healthy.
He will need time to re-acclimate back into groove of things, but could definitely figure in as a flame-throwing reliever if he can by the end of the year.
The 23-year-old held a 2.95 ERA this season while striking out 14.7 batters per nine innings.
His 6'4, 235-pound frame lends well to his fastball, making him a matchup nightmare for fellow lefties and could lead to an easy role for him at the next level.
Jack Choate is a fellow massive lefty pitcher, but almost the exact opposite to Crawford.
Choate is a soft-throwing 6-foot-6, 249-pound southpaw that looks to be a middle-to-back rotation starter. He was a ninth round draft pick back in 2022 and could be a candidate to eat some innings if San Francisco is faced with even more pitcher injuries during their next campaign.
He's cut back on his walks and kept his strikeouts up and pitched a career-high 111.2 innings last year.