Blockbuster San Francisco Giants Trade Proposal Would Land Star Miami Marlins Ace
The San Francisco Giants tried to bring in a new ace this past offseason to make up for the loss of Blake Snell, but ended up falling short of that goal.
Justin Verlander was at least a big name, but he is 42 and coming off of the worst season of his career. There is a chance he bounces back into great form, but it is not very likely.
Now, if the Giants still want to add a new pitcher to the mix, they will need to opt for a trade.
One player that has gotten sort of forgotten about after missing 2024 with an injury, but should be back on the trade market this season is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
Alcantara recently made his return to the mound for the first time since 2023 this past weekend and is looking to pick things back up.
It will be a competitive trade market, but could be worth San Francisco's time to be in.
A potential deal revolving around Alcantara will have to far surpass what the Marlins got from the Philadelphia Phillies for Jesus Luzardo, which was their No. 4 and No. 23 prospects.
The Giants could offer a haul of outfielder Dakota Jordan, infielder Marco Luciano and pitcher Joe Whitman.
That is a very hefty price to pay, but would certainly get them into the conversation for the ace.
The 29-year-old was already back over 99 MPH on his fastball is one inning of worked in which he held the top of the New York Mets lineup scoreless.
Alacantara is a former Cy Young winner with a career 3.32 ERA. Maybe the most exciting thing about him, though, is his contract situation. He is making just $17.3 million in each of the next two seasons. He also has a team option for $21 million in 2027.
Getting a player of that caliber at a good price for three years would be worth the massive haul that they would have to give up for him.
Of the players being traded away in this deal, Jordan would be the toughest decision to make. They would like have to part ways with either him or James Tibbs III to get it done, though.
Seeing as though Tibbs is a bit further along in his development, San Francisco would be better off keeping him since they want to compete sooner than later.
Given that the Giants have at least checked up on most of the starting pitchers on the market this offseason, it would be a shock if they didn't at least start up a conversation with Miami about Alcantara.