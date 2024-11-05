Boston Red Sox Named Ideal Landing Spot for San Francisco Giants Pitcher
The offseason has started for the San Francisco Giants, as they are going to be trying to improve and snap their playoff drought.
It has been a tough couple of seasons for the Giants, and they are hoping that new leadership at the top will help result in some positive changes. Landing the superstars in free agency has been a struggle for San Francisco, as they have missed out on players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in recent years.
With Buster Posey in charge now, the hope is that he will be able to convince some of the elite players to come to the Giants. While San Francisco will be looking to add some talent, preferably in the lineup, they did have one of the free agent signings from last offseason opt out in Blake Snell.
The southpaw signed just before the start of the season, and it really impacted his effectiveness on the mound at the start of the campaign. However, he really turned it around in the second half of the season and decided to opt out and test free agency once again this offseason.
Snell is likely going to receive the big contract that he desired last offseason, as his new deal should be north of $100 million. Even though he had a good second half of the season with the Giants, it doesn’t appear like he is going to be returning to San Francisco.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named the Boston Red Sox as the ideal landing spot for the southpaw.
“The Red Sox need an ace. The Red Sox also have an aversion to doing long-term deals in free agency. The fit with Snell is good just from these perspectives, and it doesn't hurt that he also has a track record of success in the AL East.”
The Red Sox are certainly going to be a team in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market, as they have a clear need for an ace. Snell is familiar with the American League East from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, as he had some very successful seasons there.
With the division being really competitive, Boston knows what they need to spend in order to compete, and Snell makes a lot of sense for them.
For the Giants, while their left-hander did well for them in the second half, the money that it would cost to keep him would likely be better allocated to their lineup.