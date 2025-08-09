Breaking Down Best-Case Scenario for Giants Heading Down the Stretch
The San Francisco Giants were able to handle their business in the first game of what should be a winnable series against the Washington Nationals.
Coming into that series, the Giants were right at the .500 mark with their eyes on trying to make a run.
Even though the team was sellers a week ago, there is still talent on this roster, and that might have been a bit of a wake-up call for the organization.
Just because they are sellers doesn’t mean that they should be ruled out just yet. In 2024, the Detroit Tigers moved a lot of players at the trade deadline and came just one win shy of making it to the American League Championship Series.
While a lot of things will have to go right, sustaining themselves over the .500 mark once again would be a good place to start.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best-case scenario for the Giants being them finally getting over the hump and making a run.
“Mediocre has been the name of the game for San Francisco, seemingly destined for a fourth consecutive season finishing within four games of .500. But despite unloading Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers, and Mike Yastrzemski at the trade deadline, they could still mess around and be a problem in this wild-card race.”
Mediocrity has certainly been the name of the franchise for the last several years, but San Francisco showed for much of the first half of the campaign that they can perform better than that.
However, a dreadful stretch of baseball right before the trade deadline resulted in them deciding to be sellers rather than buyers. It’s hard to argue with that decision based on how the team was performing at the time, but it also doesn't end their campaign.
Now, the Giants have started to play better, and their schedule will present them with an opportunity to make a run. With teams like the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets struggling in front of them in the NL Wild Card standings, a strong stretch could propel San Francisco right back into the mix.
While they will certainly feel the loss of Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers in their bullpen, they still have a lot of talent on this team. Also, Rafael Devers is starting to get hot.
As shown in the first half of the season, the team is capable of playing over .500. Whether they make the playoffs or not, that should be the goal for the rest of the year.
