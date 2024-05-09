Breakout Reliever Could Save San Francisco Giants Season With Trade
Not a lot has gone right for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, but they have too much talent to give up just two games back from a Wild Card spot.
A lot has been made of the disappointing offense, as it deserves, but it's not all that needs to be fixed. The San Francisco bullpen is ranked 27th in ERA bottom 10 in WAR and batting average.
The Chicago White Sox are expected to trade away their top pieces, which include reliever Michael Kopech.
If that name sounds more familiar to you as a starter, you’d be correct. He was a starting pitcher for the first four years of his career, but has now moved into the bullpen and is looking more valuable than ever before.
With his new role, he has pumped up his fastball an average of 3.7 MPH, making great use of the smaller workload.
Through the first 16 outings of the season, the 28-year-old has a 3.93 ERA which doesn’t tell the whole story. The advanced stats show that he has been a victim of poor defense, which tracks as Chicago has one of the worst in the league.
His xERA and xBA are both above average. HIs xBA of .176 is one of the best in the league. He should be one of the most inquired about relievers on the market and for good reason.
The Texas native is young and is under team control through next season. The White Sox desperately need more bats in their farm system, so expect to say goodbye to at least a top 10 non-pitching prospect.
They don't need a new closer, Camilo Doval has been good this year, but another arm in front of him could be what puts them over the top.
They have just three arms that have been consistent enough to feel safe with in the long run. Five relievers have at least four appearances and ERAs above a 4.